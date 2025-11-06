MeetKai and Honduras Partner to Establish the Nation's First Sovereign AI Infrastructure

Through a strategic alliance with Hondutel, MeetKai will advance data sovereignty, AI innovation, and digital transformation across Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Honduras, through its national telecommunications company Hondutel, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining joint efforts to deploy state-of-the-art AI platforms hosted entirely within Honduras. The effort will prioritize sovereign data protection, Spanish-language AI models, and digital transformation across key sectors, including government, education, healthcare, telecommunications, and beyond. This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone in the country's digital transformation agenda, ensuring that Honduras maintains ownership and control of its national data and AI capabilities.

With this agreement, Honduras positions itself as a regional leader in Sovereign AI, ensuring technological independence while unlocking economic and social value for its citizens.

Hondutel Special Advisor, Daniel Aspra, said "with this historic partnership, Honduras takes a decisive step toward building a digital future that is secure, independent, and inclusive. By working with MeetKai and Hondutel, we are ensuring that our citizens benefit from the most advanced AI technologies while safeguarding national sovereignty over our data. This will empower Honduras to lead in Latin America's digital transformation."

MeetKai's President and Chief Business Officer, Peter John Alexander, commented "we are honored that Honduras has chosen MeetKai as its partner in Sovereign AI. Our mission has always been to make advanced AI accessible and locally relevant. By partnering with Hondutel, we will bring cutting-edge AI infrastructure and applications to serve the people of Honduras, while ensuring the highest standards of data security and national ownership."

The partnership will begin with the development of Sovereign AI infrastructure, focusing on the deployment of AI-driven applications for government services and national-scale language models tailored to Honduras' unique cultural and linguistic context.

About MeetKai

Founded in Los Angeles in 2018, MeetKai is a global leader in Sovereign AI—specializing in post-training optimization, local-language reasoning models, and national AI platform deployment. The company's flagship MK-A1 Platform empowers governments, enterprises, and citizens to build fully sovereign AI ecosystems that ensure data ownership, localization, and long-term national value creation. Learn more at www.meetkai.com .

About Hondutel

Hondutel is the Honduras government telecommunications company that markets products and services nationwide, including landline telephony, wireless telephony, and broadband internet, which help make people's lives easier and more up-to-date; competing in the national market with the lowest prices and quality services.

