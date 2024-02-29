MEETKAI ANNOUNCES NEW COLLABORATION WITH DETROIT PISTONS DURING KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT MWC 2024

Leading AI Company MeetKai Will Bring its Second NBA Team Onto Its Platform with the Future Creation of the "Detroit Pistons World"

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MeetKai, the leading immersive AI company, and the Detroit Pistons have officially announced the beginning of its collaboration with the creation of the team's first-ever virtual world. Set to launch later this year, "Detroit Pistons World" will feature a virtual fan marketplace, themed games, merchandise for purchase, gated content and more that Pistons fans won't want to miss.

"Both MeetKai and the Detroit Pistons are thrilled about this partnership. We're hitting the ground running on the development of the "Detroit Pistons World," and couldn't be more excited to offer its fanbase a never-before-seen, virtual experience like no other," said James Kaplan, CEO & Co-Founder of MeetKai. "This world will not only expand and extend basketball fandom into new realms, but be a special opportunity for the Pistons to reach new audiences globally in new ways."

By deploying MeetKai's AI-enabled, digital twin technology, the browser-based virtual fan marketplace will be an exact digital replica of the physical Detroit Pistons Team Store at the Little Caesars Arena located in Detroit, Michigan. It will feature the same merchandise, as in the store, plus access to collectibles and clothing items available for purchase that can be used by your avatar or shipped home in person. New content and merchandise will be made available throughout the season.

"We are proud to welcome MeetKai as our newest partner," said Adam Falkson, Vice President Business Intelligence at the Pistons. "This partnership is part of our continued commitment to make the Detroit Pistons one of the most innovative and fan friendly sports and entertainment organizations in the industry. MeetKai is the perfect partner for us on this journey."

MeetKai's avatar customization solution will also be deployed in the "Detroit Pistons World," which is standard across all of MeetKai's immersive web experiences. Once on Meetkai's platform, which is easily accessible through a user's desktop or mobile device, users can create an account, simply upload three of their favorite selfies and their avatar face will be automatically generated using MeetKai's advanced AI offerings. From there, users can customize body type, hair styles, and accessories, plus select regular and Pistons-themed clothing items to wear, along with any digital merchandise purchased in the world.

"We're extremely proud of MeetKai's cutting-edge AI technology and of how it's been adopted so quickly by the sports industry", said Weili Dai, Executive Chairwoman & Co-Founder of MeetKai. "It's a testament to the differentiators of our technology and their impact on the consumer experience, offering fans new ways to gain value and experience the teams and players they love. We look forward to expanding our products and continuing offering our leading solutions to this and more industries globally in 2024".

MeetKai not only offers the strongest solution on the market for companies looking to expand their business practices into virtual formats, but its alliance with the Detroit Pistons, along with the Charlotte Hornets, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and the Drone Racing League, is an attestation to MeetKai's value as a strategic technology partner in the development and implementation of AI and immersive solutions in the sports industry. To learn more about future developments of the "Detroit Pistons World," follow along at www.meetkai.com for updates.

About MeetKai Inc.

MeetKai Inc. is the LA-based, Artificial Intelligence company building the future of the web. Listed by Forbes as a leading innovator in the space, MeetKai's cutting-edge AI can boast expertise about any subject and be seamlessly integrated to both traditional and virtual reality environments. After reaching 75+ million users worldwide, MeetKai built the most cost-effective and easy-to-use immersive 3D creation tools in the market and is currently creating virtual worlds rooted in true utility, accessible to everyone, via browser. Visit www.meetkai.com for more info and the latest MeetKai news.

About the Detroit Pistons

Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,500 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. In October 2019, the club opened the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area, a campus that serves as the organization's practice facility and corporate headquarters. Since its purchase by Michigan native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.

