MEETKAI CO-FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRWOMAN WEILI DAI RECEIVES THE COMMITTEE OF 100 LEADERSHIP IN BUSINESS AWARD

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weili Dai, MeetKai Co-Founder and Executive Chairwoman, is this year's recipient of Committee of 100's Leadership in Business Award, presented this weekend in New York at Committee of 100's 2024 Annual Conference & Gala. Committee of 100 is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization of prominent Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, science, technology, and the arts; serving for more than 35 years as the preeminent organization committed to the full participation of Chinese Americans in all aspects of American life.

"We are honored to present the Committee of 100 Leadership in Business Award to Weili Dai," said Cindy Tsai, Interim President and Executive Director, Committee of 100. "This award recognizes the outstanding contributions to the business and technology community and celebrates Weili's unwavering commitment to driving positive change. Weili's commitment to increasing access to technology in developing countries and being an advocate for using tech to improve people's lives is especially inspiring. We commend Weili for her exceptional leadership and offer our congratulations."

Dai joins an illustrious list of luminaries who have been honored by the Committee of 100, including this year's recipient of the Leadership in the Arts Award, painter, choreographer and director, Shen Wei, and past honorees: Tony Xu, CEO & Co-Founder of Doordash; Janet Yang, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Nathan Chen, Olympic Gold Medalist, Six-Time U.S. Champion and Three-Time World Champion; and Eric S. Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Committee of 100's Leadership in Business Award," said Weili Dai. "I'm always grateful for the opportunity to do what I enjoy most, and this recognition reaffirms my commitment to driving innovation, fostering positive change, and empowering individuals through both semiconductor and software technologies such as disruptive AI solutions."

Dai co-founded MeetKai with CEO James Kaplan in 2018 and has since been recognized for her groundbreaking contributions to AI and her relentless pursuit of democratizing virtual experiences. The company's recent use of AI-enabled digital twin technology for esteemed clients such as BYD, Silicon Box, Sony Pictures, National Basketball Players' Association, NBA's Charlotte Hornets and more, underscores its pivotal role as a strategic technology partner for AI and interactive solutions across all industries.

In addition to being the Executive Chairwoman of MeetKai, Dai is the Chairwoman of Lark Health through which she has become a powerful advocate for the better use of technology to improve the human condition. She's also the Co-Founder of Silicon Box, the Co-Founder and President of FLC Technology Group, the Chairwoman of Dreambig Semiconductor, and a passionate mentor supporting dozens of companies and young entrepreneurs at the forefront of innovation.

About MeetKai Inc.

MeetKai Inc. is the LA-based, Artificial Intelligence company building the future of the web. Listed by Forbes as a leading innovator in the space, MeetKai's cutting-edge AI can boast expertise about any subject and be seamlessly integrated to both traditional formats and virtual reality environments. After reaching 75+ million users worldwide, MeetKai built the most cost-effective and easy-to-use immersive 3D creation tools in the market and is currently creating virtual worlds rooted in true utility, accessible to everyone, via browser. Visit www.meetkai.com for more info and the latest MeetKai news.

