MeetKai Uses Best-in-class Digital Twin Technology to Recreate Silicon Box’s $2 Billion Dollar 800,000 sqft Advanced Packaging Fab in Metaverse

MeetKai partners with Silicon Box to power a state of the art digital twin for training, simulation and monitoring.

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MeetKai, the leading conversational AI and metaverse company and Silicon Box, a cutting-edge semiconductor integration startup, unveiled its digital twin replica of Silicon Box's new and highly anticipated $2 billion advanced semiconductor packaging fab aimed at revolutionizing the chip manufacturing sector and solving key bottlenecks in advanced packaging capacity. Dedicated to facilitating further development of native supply chains and technologies in the industry, Silicon Box recently held the private grand opening of its physical 800,000 sq ft facility in Tampines, Singapore while celebrating the debut of MeetKai's digital replica in the metaverse, promising great opportunities to contribute to Silicon Box's business growth and talent development.

"At MeetKai, we believe we have only barely touched the surface of what promises to be very fertile ground for enterprise and industrial use cases in the metaverse," said MeetKai Co-Founder and CEO, James Kaplan. "Using advanced AI-powered and metaverse technologies, we are able to build virtual replicas of any physical setting valuable to businesses, including professional training centers, orientation tours, and live creative collaboration platforms at fractions of the cost and time that were previously thought possible."

Understanding chiplets play an essential role in powering radical emergent technologies, Silicon Box will remain committed to deepening investments in R&D as well as look to hire thousands highly skilled individuals with backgrounds in computer science, engineering, and design with the support of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). By partnering with MeetKai's to bring this new facility to the metaverse, Silicon Box is well positioned to present new growth opportunities to attract, train, and develop top talent in an easily accessible virtual setting that mimics the tactile experience of being physically present onsite.

MeetKai not only offers the strongest enterprise solution on the market for companies looking to expand their business practices into virtual formats, but its alliance with Silicon Box for the launch of its first-ever virtual facility is an attestation to MeetKai's value as a strategic partner in the development and implementation of AI and metaverse solutions. All MeetKai's current partners have access to an extended list of experience options to customize and build massively scalable metaverse worlds in days, including safe and immersive AI conversations with MeetKai's Generative AI technology to enhance the virtual experience.

"We're extremely proud of MeetKai's leading edge metaverse and AI technology and its potential to power the global semiconductor industry in new and disruptive ways. Our partners play a critical role in driving MeetKai's mission to deploy groundbreaking, yet accessible metaverse and AI technologies to the masses," said MeetKai Co-Founder and Executive Chairwoman, Weili Dai. "We look forward to continuing to develop our strategic alliance with Silicon Box who is solving a key issue hampering adoption of chiplets, by providing a real-world practical solution for advanced packaging for next gen computing platforms integral for the AI era. They can leverage our AI to help solve the unique challenges in semiconductor manufacturing and talent development at maximized efficiency for a fraction of its cost. We look forward to expanding our offerings to more businesses around the world seeking AI-powered, virtual solutions to better engage and interact with customers, clients, employees and beyond."

About MeetKai Inc.
MeetKai Inc. is a Metaverse and Artificial Intelligence company based in Los Angeles, California. Listed by Forbes as a leading innovator in the space, MeetKai's cutting-edge AI can give personalized results in a natural conversation and boast expertise about any subject inside the metaverse. After reaching 50+ million users worldwide, MeetKai launched the most cost-effective and easy-to-use metaverse creation tools in the market and is currently building virtual worlds rooted in reality and true utility, accessible to everyone, via browser. Visit www.meetkai.com for more info and the latest MeetKai news.

About Silicon Box Pte Ltd

Silicon Box is an advanced chiplet interconnection company specializing in advanced semiconductor packaging.  Founded in 2021 by Dr. BJ Han, Dr. Sehat Sutardja, and Ms. Weili Dai, the Singapore company is capable of collaborating on everything from initial design to final manufacturing of chiplets through its established relationships with best-in-class partners, has a track record of customer success and proprietary technology. Its state-of-art facility in Singapore provides advanced interconnection capabilities and demonstrates leadership in innovation at this critical epoch of semiconductor manufacturing technology. To learn more about Silicon Box, visit www.silicon-box.com/

