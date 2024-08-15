MEETKAI WELCOMES CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD AS INVESTOR AND STRATEGIC ADVISOR

The entertainment mogul joins forces with MeetKai to drive platform growth and transform the future of virtual experiences and content creation for all

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MeetKai, the leading immersive AI company, is proud to welcome Charlamagne Tha God as the company's latest investor and first-ever strategic advisor. The Radio Hall of Fame inductee, best-selling author, TV personality and renowned media-mogul will work with MeetKai to support its platform expansion and collaborate on product innovation, partnership development and entertainment, gaming and e-commerce integrations across virtual worlds built on the MeetKai metaverse.

"MeetKai is redefining the future of entertainment. I see it as the future of social, shopping, gaming and content creation, all while being excitingly immersive," said Charlamagne Tha God. "It's where the boundaries of reality and digital innovation blur, creating endless possibilities for connection and creativity."

Charlamagne will provide strategic advice on how to most effectively deliver value and drive revenue for content creators, influencers and brands on MeetKai's platform and bring this technology to mainstream consumer audiences through unique experiences and premium content. To kick off these efforts, Charlamagne's own original programming will take on new virtual formats with the help of MeetKai's AI-enabled, metaverse solutions and roll out on the platform later this year, immersing fans in Charlamagne's content like never before.

James Kaplan, CEO & Co-Founder of Meetkai, expressed his gratitude for Charlamagne's support of MeetKai. He stated, "Charlamagne is one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry today. He understands the new types of experiences consumers are interested in and how virtual formats, such as the metaverse, will transform the future of content creation and brand experiences for all. We are delighted to welcome him as a strategic advisor as we continue to evolve and grow."

Although this is Charlamagne's first foray into AI and emerging technology, he has successfully navigated the evolving digital landscape and continues to curate premier engaging experiences and content for fans nationwide. As the creator of the Black Effect Podcast Network, co-host of the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program The Breakfast Club and founder and investor of various business ventures across publishing, food and beverage, wellness and beyond, he will bring his expertise as an entrepreneur and celebrity multi-hyphenate to aid in MeetKai's rapid commercialization and enable all creators monetize their content on the metaverse.

"We're ecstatic to partner with Charlamagne and expand our platform capabilities," said Peter John Alexander, Chief Business Officer of MeetKai. "Charlamagne has always been on the forefront of creativity and innovation, so he's a valuable addition to the company as we move into our next growth phase - better serving and creating opportunities for the creator economy through technological innovation and development."

MeetKai not only offers the strongest solution on the market for companies looking to expand their business practices into virtual formats, but its alliance with some of the world's leading brands and recent investment by influential media personality Charlamagne Tha God is an attestation to MeetKai's value as a technology platform and the promise of its AI-enabled technology. To learn more about future developments, visit www.meetkai.com.

About MeetKai Inc.

MeetKai Inc. is the LA-based, Artificial Intelligence company building the future of the web. Listed by Forbes as a leading innovator in the space, MeetKai's cutting-edge AI can boast expertise about any subject and be seamlessly integrated to both traditional and virtual reality environments. After reaching 75+ million users worldwide, MeetKai built the most cost-effective and easy-to-use immersive 3D creation tools in the market and is currently creating virtual worlds rooted in true utility, accessible to everyone, via browser. Visit www.meetkai.com for more info and the latest MeetKai news.

About Charlamagne Tha God

Lenard "Charlamagne Tha God" McKelvey is a multi-media mogul and Radio Hall of Fame inductee. The co-host of iHeartMedia's The Breakfast Club morning show, he's also collaborated with iHeart to create The Black Effect Podcast Network, home to multiple chart-topping podcasts. Alongside Kevin Hart, he is also the executive producer of several award winning scripted podcasts. Additionally, he is the co-creator and host of the popular podcast The Brilliant Idiots with comedian Andrew Schulz.

The author of The New York Times Best Seller Black Privilege, he also wrote the best-selling Shook One and the recent Get Honest or Die Lying. He's also partnered with Simon & Schuster Publishing on his imprint Black Privilege Publishing. Charlamagne is also an Emmy-winning producer through his production company, CThaGod World. He has hosted several network TV programs, including the Stephen Colbert executive-produced Hell of a Week on Comedy Central.

Acting on his passion for mental health awareness, Charlamagne founded the Mental Wealth Alliance, which aims to destigmatize mental health in the Black community. Additionally, he is an Ambassador for the Food Bank for New York City.

