Mega Matrix Provides Response to Unusual Market Activity

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Inc. ("MPU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MPU), a global short-drama streaming platform operator and digital asset treasury strategy company, today announced that the Company had become aware of unusual trading activity in its Class A ordinary shares on the NYSE American on June 9, 2026. The Company is issuing this press release pursuant to Section 401(d) of the NYSE Company Guide. The Company has made inquiries and does not believe corrective actions are appropriate. The Company is further announcing that there has been no material development in its business and affairs not previously disclosed or, to its knowledge, any other reason to account for the unusual market action.

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU), a holding company headquartered in Singapore, is executing its strategic expansion into the stablecoin governance tokens treasury reserve strategy and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit http://www.megamatrix.io.

Disclosure Channels

We may also announce material information about the Company and its services and for complying with our disclosure obligation under Regulation FD via the following social media channels:

The Company will also use its landing page on its corporate website (www.megamatrix.io) to host social media disclosures and/or links to/from such disclosures. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our website.

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SOURCE Mega Matrix Inc.