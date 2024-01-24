MegaFood Announces "1% for the Planet" Partnership to Further its Global Commitment to Creating a Healthier Planet

New certification shows the brand's commitment to the environment as 1 of 15 total VMS brands worldwide to join the movement

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFood, a certified B Corporation that crafts efficacious, planet-first supplements powered by plants announces today it has joined 1% for the Planet, committing 1% of annual sales to environmental partners around the globe. 1% for the Planet is the second most globally recognized environmental certification with over 5,000 business members and 5,500 environmental partners and was founded on the idea that a company has a responsibility to give back for use of the planet's resources.

MegaFood prioritizes practices that reduce its environmental footprint and has embedded sustainability goals into all aspects of its business, from the ingredients they source to the packaging in which they deliver their products. By donating 1% of annual sales, they can maximize the impact that they have with those partners dedicated to working on social and environmental solutions to grow a healthy world.

MegaFood's Giving Strategy is designed to provide support for farmers, food, soil, local New Hampshire initiatives, climate-related events, and JEDI-focused organizations. As part of its 1% commitment, MegaFood is working with, and funding, three main partners:

National Young Farmers Coalition, an organization that shifts power and changes policy to equitably resource the new generation of working farmers.

Women's Earth Alliance, a grassroots organization committed to protecting the environment, ending the climate crisis, and ensuring a thriving world by empowering women's leadership.

Soil Carbon Accrual Project, which aims to further research into the broad benefits of regenerative agriculture.

"At MegaFood, what drives us every single day is our mission to craft the most efficacious, planet-first vitamins and supplements powered by plants and, as a Certified B Corp since 2018, to be a leading force for good in the world," said Andy Dahlen, CEO of MegaFood. "We are thrilled to partner with 1% for the Planet and to be one of only a handful of vitamin brands in the world that has made such a commitment. Through this partnership, as we grow, our ability to give back grows and support environmental partners, such as the Young Farmers Coalition and the Women's Earth Alliance, that are helping to make our planet healthier for generations to come."

In 2022, MegaFood gave $1.235 million in financial donations, product donations, sponsorships, and small grants to environmental organizations. It made improvements in environmental management and company operations, including the elimination of 13,500 pounds of plastic to landfills. Out of the 12,000 companies that are certified by either 1% For the Planet or B Corporation, MegaFood is now just one of 250 with both certifications.

According to Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet, "Of our 5,400+ worldwide members, only 15 of them make vitamins, which is why we are excited to welcome MegaFood to our global movement. MegaFood's commitment to donate 1% to the planet commitment underscores how human health and environmental health go hand-in-hand."

To learn more about MegaFood's environmental and social impact, visit megafood.com/impact .

About MegaFood®

MegaFood, a Certified B Corporation and 1% for the Planet Partner, aspires to leverage its 50+ years of scientific know-how to expertly craft the most efficacious, planet-first supplements powered by plants. Driven by its belief that plants grown from healthy soil is a solution to making people and the planet healthier, MegaFood works with trusted farm partners who share its commitment to organic and regenerative agriculture. MegaFood's products are tested for 150 pesticides and carry third-party certifications, such as Non-GMO Project Verified & Certified Glyphosate Residue Free. The brand is also Certified Plastic Neutral through its partnership with RePurpose and has enabled the recovery of 500,000 pounds of nature-bound plastic to date. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram, @megafoodfans on Facebook and @MegaFood on LinkedIn.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We act as an accountability partner for businesses supporting environmental partners through annual membership. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling, and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given millions to environmental partners. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses and environmental partners working toward a better future.

Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more, and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

