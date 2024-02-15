More Americans are Feeling Fatigued; MegaFood Launches 3-in-1 Iron Energy Gummies to Power Your Days

Since 60% of Americans report feeling fatigued,1 MegaFood is developing products to support healthy energy levels. With over 40 years of experience expertly crafting iron supplements, MegaFood's Iron Energy Gummies are a solution for the whole family. Powered by 4 mg of iron per serving and a blend of vitamin B6 and B12, this daily supplement is safe for kids four and older, menstruating women, vegans, vegetarians, athletes, recent blood donors, and anyone in need of energy support.*

"The mineral, iron, is most famous for its crucial role in the synthesis of hemoglobin, which delivers oxygen throughout our body's bloodstream. Iron is also used inside every single muscle cell in another oxygen carrying protein called myoglobin that delivers the oxygen to where your calories are being burned for energy. Without enough iron, we cannot metabolize efficiently and that leads to feelings of decreased energy levels and overall fatigue," says Dr. David Gundermann, Principal Nutrition Scientist at MegaFood. "At MegaFood we continue to invest in impactful research and development to improve the health and wellness of everyone, which is why our delicious, strawberry-flavored Iron Energy Gummies provide a gentle 3-in-1 formula that is perfect for the whole family."

Common forms of iron in supplements, such as ferrous sulfate, have been shown to cause significant gastrointestinal side effects2. Iron Energy Gummies are made with a unique fermented iron bisglycinate, the same form of iron that MegaFood uses in its Blood Builder products, and is formulated to be gentle on the stomach.

Iron Energy Gummies are non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and made with pectin and only 1 g of sugar per serving. They are also made without milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, wheat, fish, shellfish, and sesame.

Iron Energy Gummies are now available to purchase at Amazon and MegaFood.com. MegaFood will also be showcasing this product at Expo West in Anaheim, CA in March 2024.

About MegaFood®

MegaFood, a Certified B Corporation and 1% for the Planet Partner, aspires to leverage its 50+ years of scientific know-how to expertly craft the most efficacious, planet-first vitamins and minerals powered by plants. Driven by its belief that plants grown from healthy soil is a solution to making people and the planet healthier, MegaFood works with trusted farm partners who share its commitment to organic and regenerative agriculture. Our products are tested for 150 pesticides, Non-GMO Project Verified & Certified Glyphosate Residue Free. The brand is also Certified Plastic Neutral through its partnership with RePurpose and has enabled the recovery of 500,000 pounds of nature-bound plastic to date. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram, @megafoodfans on Facebook and @MegaFood on LinkedIn.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



