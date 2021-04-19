MegaFood® Announces Partnership with Certified Organic Herb Farm, Foster Farm Botanicals

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFood® , a leading producer of premium supplements announced today a partnership with family-owned, certified organic herb farm, Foster Farm Botanicals . Nestled in the rolling hills of East Calais, Vermont, Foster Farm grows, harvests, dries, mills and packages more than 35 certified organic botanicals including red clover, nettle leaf, burdock root and motherwort which are incorporated in a variety of MegaFood supplements.

Foster Farm Botanicals - East Calais, Vermont

MegaFood is on a mission to help grow a healthier world by empowering communities, revolutionizing food systems, and committing to radical transparency through their Healthy Farm Standard program . Developed by MegaFood, the program promotes the expansion of regenerative agricultural practices by providing farmers with support, on-farm investments, and consulting services. All partners must meet minimum requirements in three key areas: building healthy soil, conserving resources, and supporting thriving livelihoods. Foster Farm is the most recent farm partner to not only meet but openly embrace the MegaFood Healthy Farm Standard.

"At MegaFood we are doing everything in our power to create a healthier, more resilient future for our planet and people," says Bethany Davis, MegaFood Director of Social Impact & Advocacy. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Foster Farm Botanicals, whose commitment to sustainable, soil-friendly production of quality ingredients has a positive impact on our products, as well as our climate."

Foster Farm is owned and operated by artist, chef and herbalist Annie Christopher, and her husband Peter Backman, co-founders and former owners of Annie's Naturals salad dressings and condiments company. The farm has been in Peter's family since 1823, operating primarily as a subsistence farm. The couple took over the reins in 2014 and together with Operations Manager and experienced vegetable farmer, Benjamin Uris, transformed the fertile soil into a model for regenerative agriculture.

"We take great pride in producing the highest quality botanicals possible on this historic family land and sharing them with MegaFood and their customers," says Sales and Marketing Manager, McLane Ritzel.

To learn more about MegaFood's Healthy Farm Standard program and to see the full list of their trusted farm partners

About MegaFood®

MegaFood exists to grow a healthier world and believes in the power of plants to make people & the planet happier & healthier. MegaFood expertly crafts supplements that pair key vitamins & minerals with real food, and partners with farmers who share a commitment to nutrient-dense food and soil health through regenerative agriculture. Obsessed with quality, MegaFood offers 9 product certifications, like Non-GMO Project Verified and Vegan, and also tests for 125+ pesticides & herbicides. As a B Corporation, the company believes in doing things the right way to sow a strong foundation of health that helps people thrive. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram & Facebook.

