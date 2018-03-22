MegaFood Gummies Win a 2018 NEXTY Award

"We are thrilled to be selected as a NEXTY Award Winner," said Robert Craven, CEO of MegaFood. "We've worked tirelessly to craft the highest quality gummy supplements you can find. From sourcing nutritious whole foods from our trusted network of Farm Fresh partners to consulting with our consumer panel to obtain feedback on taste and packaging design, we wanted to deliver a product that would truly set the bar for gummy vitamins in the marketplace. We're honored to be acknowledged by the New Hope Network and NEXTY Awards."

Known for recognizing products that display innovation and integrity, the NEXTY Awards celebrate brands that help to advance the natural products industry by delivering more healthful, trusted and sustainable products to consumers. More than 890 products were submitted and vetted through a two-tier judging process by the New Hope Network content team and a panel of industry judges.

MegaFood B12 Energy Ginger Gummies, which are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, certified Glyphosate Residue Free and plant-based, were recognized as one of only 22 NEXTY Award winners across several award categories.

"Our 22 winning products represent the future of the natural products industry where sustainability and transparency are the norm," says Jessie Shafer, content director at New Hope Network and NEXTY judge. "Our industry can have a huge influence on how big manufacturers and mainstream buyers think about consumer packaged goods. The winners of our NEXTY awards inspire change and integrity in everything from ingredients to packaging."

Specially created for adults, the new line of MegaFood Gummies are made with real food sourced from the company's Farm Fresh Partners, including Uncle Matt's® Organic, Kauai Organic Farms, and James Lake Farms. Along with B12 Energy Ginger, MegaFood Gummies come in three additional varieties: B12 Energy Cranberry, D3 Wellness Mixed Fruit, and C Defense Tangy Citrus. MegaFood Gummies feature distinctive, real food flavor with no added colorings or preservatives, 2 grams of sugar or less per serving, and absolutely no sugar coating. Each variety is made with organic ingredients, is Non-GMO Project Verified, certified Glyphosate Residue Free, vegetarian (pectin-based) and free from gluten, dairy and soy.

NEXTY Awards are a twice-annual award connected to New Hope Network's Natural Products Expo shows in March and September. Learn more about the NEXTY Awards at expowest.com/nexty.

About MegaFood®

Fresh From Farm To Tablet™, MegaFood is committed to improving lives by delivering the most authentic nourishment possible. Since 1973, MegaFood has remained dedicated to producing the cleanest and highest quality, award-winning supplements made with real food from Farm Fresh Partners. A pioneer in the natural products industry, MegaFood was the first company to make its FoodState vitamin and minerals from scratch starting with farm fresh whole foods. MegaFood remains devoted to its "Big T Transparency" platform and is proud to be the first supplement brand to have its entire line certified Glyphosate Residue Free by The Detox Project. MegaFood continues to innovate by manufacturing more than 44 individual FoodState nutrients using their proprietary Slo-Food Process™, all in their own facility in New Hampshire. Their FoodState nutrients are blended and combined to create over 60 handcrafted supplements that make up the MegaFood product line today, found in over 3,500 natural products retailers and vitamin specialty shops throughout the United States. For more information, visit MegaFood.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/megafood-gummies-win-a-2018-nexty-award-300617914.html

SOURCE MegaFood

Related Links

https://megafood.com

