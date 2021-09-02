Megan Myungwon Lee Named Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Corporation of North America

"On behalf of our board, we are pleased to welcome Megan into her new role and next chapter with Panasonic," said Yuki Kusumi, president of Panasonic Corporation. "As a proven leader who has taken on ever-increasing responsibilities across the company, we look forward to benefiting from Megan's strategic thinking, operational expertise and creative vision to accelerate growth and enhance the company's competitiveness. We are grateful for Michael's valuable leadership and significant contributions to Panasonic, and we wish him all the best."

With over thirty years of experience, Lee has served in a variety of senior leadership roles with Panasonic and has been instrumental in spearheading new business initiatives, strategic planning, digitization of human resources management, as well as the company's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy both in the US and Japan. Lee is also acting chair of the board of the Panasonic Foundation, dedicated to advancing equity in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education.

"This is a pivotal time for our company and in the technology industry, and I am honored by the opportunity to lead Panasonic Corporation of North America as we seek to drive sustainable growth, deliver more complete, differentiated solutions and create better experiences for our customers," said Lee. "I am excited about Panasonic's future and our role in contributing to society while moving the world forward."

Moskowitz was named Chairman and CEO of Panasonic Corporation of North America in 2019. Prior to that, he served simultaneously as President of Panasonic Canada, Inc. and President of Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. During his tenure, Moskowitz played a critical role in the company's ongoing evolution and adaptability through the COVID-19 pandemic, and helped improve Panasonic Canada's margins and profitability by expanding the company's solutions-based offerings for business-to-business (B2B) customers.

"Given Megan's personal career journey and varied management experience within Panasonic over the years, I am extremely confident she – along with the strong PNA senior executive team – will continue to support Panasonic and lead our North American company with the same values, passion, and agility to drive the next level of transformation in the region," said Moskowitz.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by serving consumers and by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us/.

