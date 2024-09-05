Technics launches its first ever Wireless Speaker System the SC-CX700-- for the style conscious music lover

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Hi-Fi brand Technics debuts the SC-CX700 Wireless Speaker System at IFA 2024. Combining Technics' legendary audio expertise with elegance and style, the SC-CX700 redefines the concept of a modern entertainment system — letting users experience music like never before.

Available in three colors (Charcoal Black, Silky Gray and Terracotta Brown), the wireless speaker system is crafted from a stylish suede material that's easy to integrate into any home aesthetic. This not only looks good, but it also serves to dampen any unwanted sound reflections for the ultimate acoustic performance.

Never one for style over substance, Technics' first compact active wireless speaker system is also jampacked with its highly acclaimed audio technology and engineering, offering superb sound clarity as well as state-of-the-art connectivity.

Offering richer sounds and clearer melodies, the SC-CX700 is a lifestyle focussed product that aims to elevate the universal emotional journey people go on when they listen to music. Whether that's feeling inspired when hearing the clear intricacies of a well-composed classical piece, or feeling energized by thumping bass, the SC-CX700 delivers an unparalleled musical experience that is more immersive and impactful than ever before.

"An ideal choice for premium audiophile performance while keeping lifestyle elegance and ease of accessibility at the forefront, the SC-CX700 brings together Technics highest advancements in sound quality to a variety of entertainment and media sources."

"To sum up, the SC-CX700 is a top performer that may set a benchmark for others to follow in the active speaker system category." comments Bill Voss, Technics Business Development Manager, US

Instant setup, immediate enjoyment

A truly flexible 'plug and play' system, the SC-CX700 can be used as a standalone Wi-Fi streaming speaker, as a compact, yet grown-up Hi-Fi system —thanks to the integration of an amplifier and speaker in one box, known as an 'active' speaker— or it can be used in place of a soundbar on your TV with seamless integration to TVs with HDMI ARC input.

This active wireless speaker system can also be placed anywhere in a room and still achieve incredible sound quality.

Gone are the days of needed to re-arrange your space to get the best from your audio system. Thanks to Space TuneTM, which optimizes audio performance and spatial acoustics no matter where the speakers are placed in the home, users can have the best of both worlds — keeping their homes' aesthetics without sacrificing audio quality.

So, whether you are in a smaller apartment with lots of soft furnishings or a large echoing space, the SC-CX700 adjusts to suit you not the other way around, making it the perfect choice for music enthusiasts who want unparalleled audio quality, without the usual fuss.

The SC-CX700 is also as simple to use as it is to set up thanks to the newly designed, hand-held Infrared remote control and the new Technics Audio Center app (TAC). Available on both Android and iOS devices, TAC gives access to the full variety of system settings for personalized sound and comes with a new, simplified setup configuration.

And with built-in integration with the Google Chromecast platform, users can get access to a wide range of streaming services including Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer, Amazon Music HD, as well as internet radio with ease.

Sleek design, superior sound

The perfect combination of style and function, the SC-CX700 was designed without compromise. It houses all of Technics' legendary engineering and audio technology while maintaining a sleek design, making it the ultimate purchase for any style conscious music enthusiast.

Technics' proprietary, full-digital JENO amplifier technology with the coaxial driver, including a Smooth Flow Diaphragm, delivers stunning, dynamic sound to fill any room.

Meanwhile, the new Model-based Distortion Cancelling (MBDC) technology allows unparalleled motion control of the driver for ultimate sonic purity – even at very high sound pressure levels.

In fact, all moving parts of the SC-CX700 have been optimized to create the clearest, most realistic sound possible. The Balanced Driver Mounting Architecture (BDMA) and the sophisticated, separate enclosure structure for the driver chamber and the amplifier housing keeps the whole speaker enclosure silent and free of vibration for a purer sound.

A Smooth-Flow bass port also elegantly integrates with the overall design for tight, powerful bass that any dance music fans will love.

And for those who appreciate a more retro approach to their musical experience, a built-in Phono Equalizer allows for easy hook-up with a Technics turntable for low-noise, high-quality audiophile vinyl playback.

"The SC-CX700 is so thoughtfully designed, with app driven simplicity of operation at your fingertips, it might be the last Hi-Fi system one will ever need! It truly is a conquest of premium sound, stylish design and A/V connectivity" comments Bill Voss, Technics Business Development Manager, US

Sustainability in every box

To reduce environmental impact of our packaging while ensuring that Technics products are fully protected throughout their journey to consumers, the new packaging for the SC-CX700 Wireless Speaker System is free of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS).

The packaging is now made of smart shaped cardboard, maintaining safe protection of the product and accessories, while also allowing ease of removal and storage.

While the SC-CX700 expands the Technics Premium Class portfolio —joining high-performance compact audio systems, including all-in-one devices such as the SA-C600 and SC-C70MK2— Technics is also working to expand the use of eco-packaging to other line-ups.

The SC-CX700 Smart Active Speaker System will be available in December for $2999.99 at Technics Hi-Fi dealers.

About Technics

Technics is the brand name of Hi-Fi audio products owned by the Panasonic Corporation with main residence in Osaka, Japan. The Technics brand was founded in 1965. Driven by a constant strive for innovation and excellence within the audio field, countless legendary hi-fi components have been released by the Technics brand, many of them having set new standards in the audio world.

