Megaport Extends Global Reach of Oracle Cloud

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced today the expanded availability of Oracle FastConnect onramps to allow customers to easily and flexibly interconnect to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Megaport now offers direct connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions across four continents. Recently enabled FastConnect locations enabled across the Megaport network include Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Melbourne, Zurich, Osaka, and San Jose. There are now 17 FastConnect onramps enabled via Megaport, providing greater choice for how businesses architect their cloud for performance, availability, and in-country data sovereignty requirements.

Customers connecting to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure through Megaport can also take advantage of Megaport Cloud Router (MCR), a virtual routing service. MCR removes complexity by allowing customers to connect and route traffic without the need for physical routers and supports Oracle's fast enablement of new cloud regions by providing rapid, reliable connectivity to the applications and platforms that power businesses every day.

MCR also allows customers to build cloud to cloud connections in a point and click manner and in real time. This means more organisations can take advantage of multi-cloud architectures. With Megaport, organizations have the choice of connecting their services and applications from 15 Oracle Cloud regions to 30+ Azure Cloud regions and 16+ AWS regions. This extended reach taps into the multi-cloud strategy many enterprises prefer as they increase cloud adoption.

Benefits of accessing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure on Megaport:

Agility: On-demand, reliable connectivity to the applications and services that power businesses.

On-demand, reliable connectivity to the applications and services that power businesses. Performance: Reduce jitter and decrease latency by localising traffic over a predictable, private network.

Reduce jitter and decrease latency by localising traffic over a predictable, private network. Reach: Access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure from 700+ data centres globally

Access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure from 700+ data centres globally Compliance: Keep data local on a private network to meet in-country data sovereignty and compliance requirements

Keep data local on a private network to meet in-country data sovereignty and compliance requirements Reduced cost: Pay as you go with flexible bandwidth speeds

Pay as you go with flexible bandwidth speeds Ease-of-use: Point and click provisioning for multi-cloud and hybrid connectivity

"Network latency and jitter play an important role in application performance," said Matt Simpson, VP of Cloud Services at Megaport. "To ensure peak performance, applications -- whether on-premises or in the cloud -- should be as close to your infrastructure as possible. Connecting to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure on Megaport allows businesses to localize traffic and optimize their connectivity for performance. Plus, with our API-based integrations with Oracle, customers can get connected in a matter of minutes."

"Megaport's SDN gives customers the performance, speed, and control to do smart business in the cloud," said Ross Brown, vice-president, marketing, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With Megaport, our customers now have another option to connect seamlessly with a multi-cloud strategy."

About Megaport

Megaport is a global leading Network as a Service provider. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or an open API. Megaport connects more than 1,850 customers in over 700 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, Salesforce Express Connect Partner, and SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem Partner.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

