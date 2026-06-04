MegazoneCloud Deploys Multi-Agent AI Shopping Agent for Golfzon Commerce

Hyper-personalized golf equipment recommendations powered by 500,000+ fitting data points and multi-agent architecture

SEOUL, South Korea, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud (CEO: Doug Yeum), a leading AI-native digital transformation company, has developed an AI shopping agent for Golping, the online retail platform of Golfzon Commerce, delivering personalized golf equipment recommendations to individual users.

The AI shopping agent leverages a dataset of more than 500,000 fitting records derived from Golfzon members' swing data, filtered to include only records meeting defined conditions for data continuity and quality. Based on this data, the agent recommends clubs matched to each user's swing characteristics.

At the core of the solution is a multi-agent system comprising more than 10 specialized agents organized under two agent groups. The AI Fitting Agent Group analyzes swing mechanics from user data to generate a hyper-personalized golfer profile. The Product Recommendation Agent Group then uses that profile to identify the most suitable equipment. The two groups combine their outputs to deliver a single, optimized recommendation to the user.

MegazoneCloud built the multi-agent system on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, which orchestrates task flows across agents. The solution adopts Claude Sonnet 4.5 on Amazon Bedrock and applies prompt caching—storing frequently submitted query types to enable immediate responses to similar requests—to improve both response speed and cost efficiency. To address data governance concerns around processing sensitive data on overseas infrastructure, the system is operated entirely within the AWS Seoul Region.

Golfzon Commerce launched the AI fitting service on its Golping platform on May 7, enabling the agent to handle the full process autonomously from user data analysis through purchase support. The agent recommends three club options matched to a user's swing profile, presenting the rationale and projected performance improvements for each. Golf ball recommendations are also provided by mapping play style, preferred ball feel, and spin requirements to optimal products. For users without matching swing data, the agent falls back to a proprietary algorithm to generate club and driver recommendations. Users with no swing data on record can receive equivalent recommendations by completing a questionnaire.

Additional features include real-time inventory status for recommended products and location-based guidance to nearby Golfzon Market retail stores.

"This AI fitting service is the result of combining the data Golfzon Commerce has accumulated with Agentic AI technology," said Lee Jong-woo, Head of Online Business at Golfzon Commerce. "We will continue to expand our use of AI to create an e-commerce environment where golfers can make scientifically informed equipment choices."

"This project demonstrates what becomes possible when enterprise data is paired with Agentic AI," said Yoo Hyung-rim, Executive Vice President at MegazoneCloud. "MegazoneCloud will continue to expand its role as an Enterprise AI Orchestrator—connecting customer data with technology to deliver measurable business outcomes across industries."

About Golfzon Commerce

Golfzon Commerce is South Korea's largest golf equipment retailer, operating more than 110 directly managed Golfzon Market stores nationwide. Through its online platform Golping, the company holds a significant share of the domestic e-commerce market for golf products. The company is advancing its digital transformation through initiatives including AI adoption, UI/UX enhancements, and data-driven personalization, working toward its goal of becoming a total golf retail platform that delivers optimized shopping experiences and scientific fitting solutions across all channels.

About MegazoneCloud

Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, MegazoneCloud is a leading AI-native cloud company with more than 2,000 cloud and AI experts, serving over 8,000 customers worldwide as a trusted digital transformation partner. Through strategic partnerships with major global and domestic cloud service providers (CSPs), as well as collaboration with over 200 ISV partners and proprietary cloud, AI, and security solutions, MegazoneCloud continues to drive innovation and growth for its customers.

With its vision, "Transform Tomorrow, Together," MegazoneCloud is committed to building future competitiveness for its customers through technology, data, and people. The company operates in 10 countries, including Korea, North America, Japan, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, growing alongside its global partners and customers.

SOURCE MegazoneCloud