MegazoneCloud Wins 2026 APJ Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year

Recognized for driving customer success through tailored data cloud adoption and business value creation

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud (CEO: Doug Yeum), a leading AI-native digital transformation company, has been named 2026 Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

The award was presented at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The Reseller Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners that have demonstrated exceptional business performance and contribution to Snowflake's growth. Only one partner is selected from each major region, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific and Japan.

MegazoneCloud received the award in recognition of its ability to help customers achieve tangible business outcomes with Snowflake through tailored consulting, implementation support, and adoption strategies aligned with each organization's business environment and data maturity. The company was particularly recognized for ensuring that Snowflake deployments translate into measurable operational and business results.

MegazoneCloud has supported customers across a wide range of industries, including gaming, manufacturing, and commerce, in building data-driven environments powered by Snowflake. The company has expanded customer use cases by applying Snowflake technologies such as Cortex AI, Snowpark, and Snowflake Marketplace to address specific business requirements. Through these initiatives, MegazoneCloud has helped organizations improve data analysis capabilities, enhance operational efficiency, strengthen decision-making processes, and unlock new business value.

In April 2026, MegazoneCloud also achieved Snowflake's highest partner designation, Elite Partner, for the second consecutive year. The Elite designation is awarded based on comprehensive evaluations of technical certifications, sales capabilities, and customer success achievements. This latest recognition further reinforces MegazoneCloud's position as a strategic partner within the Snowflake ecosystem and highlights its expertise in delivering enterprise data and AI transformation initiatives.

"Receiving Snowflake's Reseller Partner of the Year Award, following our achievement of Snowflake's highest partner designation, Elite Partner, demonstrates that MegazoneCloud is one of the most trusted partners in the market," said Chris Hwang, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of MegazoneCloud. "For enterprise customers considering Snowflake adoption or seeking to advance their data utilization capabilities, we will continue to provide tailored data cloud strategies and implementation support aligned with their real-world business environments."

About MegazoneCloud

Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, MegazoneCloud is a leading AI-native cloud company with more than 2,000 cloud and AI experts, serving over 8,000 customers worldwide as a trusted digital transformation partner. Through strategic partnerships with major global and domestic cloud service providers (CSPs), as well as collaboration with over 200 ISV partners and proprietary cloud, AI, and security solutions, MegazoneCloud continues to drive innovation and growth for its customers.

With its vision, "Transform Tomorrow, Together," MegazoneCloud is committed to building future competitiveness for its customers through technology, data, and people. The company operates in 10 countries, including Korea, North America, Japan, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, growing alongside its global partners and customers.

SOURCE MegazoneCloud