MegazoneCloud Wins 2026 Datadog Partner Network (DPN) Partner of the Year - APJ

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud, announced today that it was named the 2026 Datadog Partner Network (DPN) Partner of the Year - APJ. Datadog, the leading AI-powered observability and security platform, unveiled the award winners earlier today at its ninth annual DASH conference.

The DPN award winners were chosen based on the partners' revenue contribution and growth, product and services expansion, and their proven commitment to providing their customers with the innovation, services and support needed to build and scale their businesses.

(Left to right) Doug Youm, CEO of MegazoneCloud, and Jarrod Buckley, Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Datadog, pose for a photo at the DASH Partner Summit on June 8.

MegazoneCloud was selected as the DPN Partner of the Year - APJ because of its ability to consistently deliver outstanding business outcomes for joint customers by leveraging Datadog's AI, observability and security offerings. Over the past year, MegazoneCloud has continued to grow its Datadog business, nearly doubling revenue and expanding its dedicated Datadog team to more than 20 members. As the first Datadog partner in APJ to enter into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA), the company has demonstrated strong leadership and commitment to the partnership while extending its impact beyond Korea across the APJ region.

With this year's recognition, MegazoneCloud has now been named Datadog's APJ Partner of the Year for four consecutive years – a testament to its consistent growth, strategic investment in team building and deep customer engagement.

"Our partnership with Datadog has been the foundation for delivering high-value monitoring and operations optimization services to our customers, translating into tangible results including revenue growth and business expansion across the APJ region," said Chris Hwang, Chief Revenue Officer of MegazoneCloud. "Building on the Strategic Collaboration Agreement we recently signed, we will accelerate our collaboration to deliver even greater value to customers across Asia-Pacific."

"MegazoneCloud is a DPN Premier Partner, innovator and performance leader in the APJ region," said Jarrod Buckley, Vice President, Channels & Alliances at Datadog. "We're proud to recognize MegazoneCloud as our DPN Partner of the Year - APJ at this year's DASH event and highly value our continued partnership."

The Datadog Partner Network (DPN) is made up of Sales and Services Partners as well as Technology Partners. Sales and Services Partners include businesses such as Managed Service Providers, Resellers and Consultants. These businesses manage end-customer environments while incorporating Datadog into their service offering, resell Datadog's services to customers and leverage their Datadog expertise by providing short-term consulting services. Technology Partners are businesses offering integrations and complementary technologies or services to help customers achieve immediate time to value. Technology Partners can choose to list their offerings on Datadog's community Integrations page and commercial Marketplace.

MegazoneCloud is a leading AI and cloud-native company with a workforce of over 2,000 cloud and AI specialists, serving as a digital transformation (DX) partner to more than 8,000 clients worldwide. Leveraging strategic relationships with major global and domestic cloud service providers (CSPs), the company supports customer innovation and growth through partnerships with over 200 ISV partners and its own portfolio of cloud, AI, and security solutions. Under the vision of "Transform, Tomorrow, Together," MegazoneCloud works alongside customers to build future competitiveness through technology, data, and the dedication of its people. With subsidiaries in 10 countries including South Korea, North America, Japan, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, MegazoneCloud continues to grow as a trusted global partner.

MegazoneCloud PR team Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MegazoneCloud