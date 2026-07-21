MegazoneCloud Welcomes TRIUM Global EMBA Delegation, Shares Enterprise AI Strategy

From UT Austin McCombs MBA to TRIUM Global EMBA — global MBA programs continue to visit MegazoneCloud

Senior executives from businesses across some 20 countries visit MegazoneCloud to see its AI and cloud innovation firsthand

SEOUL, South Korea, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud (CEO Dong-Hoon Yeom), a leading AI and cloud company, hosted a delegation of 47 students, faculty and staff from the prestigious TRIUM Global Executive MBA Program at its Industry-Academia Research Center in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province. Arranged as part of the TRIUM Global EMBA's Seoul Module, the visit allowed MegazoneCloud to showcase its enterprise AI orchestrator strategy to 41 executive students from the Class of 2027. The TRIUM Global EMBA is an elite program jointly operated by the NYU Stern School of Business, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and HEC Paris.

During the visit, MegazoneCloud introduced its growth story as the first company in Korea's cloud industry to reach unicorn status, along with its business model, and shared its strategy as an enterprise AI orchestrator that designs and implements end-to-end AI transformation for businesses. The company also presented AI and digital transformation case studies from major Korean enterprises, as well as its sovereign AI full-stack strategy.

MegazoneCloud also held a Q&A and networking session with the participants and conducted an office tour introducing its smart office environment, including its Integrated Control Center and robotics utilization spaces.

Doug Yeom, CEO of MegazoneCloud, said, "It is deeply meaningful that business leaders shaping the global market came to see Korea's AI and cloud innovation in person," adding, "As an enterprise AI orchestrator that designs and implements AI transformation for businesses, MegazoneCloud will continue to expand its engagement with the global business education community."

Professor Sonia Marciano, an Academic Director for TRIUM at the NYU Stern School of Business, said, "During this visit, we saw how MegazoneCloud empowers organizations to transform ambition into action, innovation into impact, and today's challenges into tomorrow's opportunities," adding, "This visit allowed our participants to examine cloud-to-AI enterprise transformation strategies from a real-world business perspective and will serve as a practical reference for our EMBA participants as they pursue AI adoption strategies within their own organizations."

The TRIUM Global EMBA is an executive education program jointly operated by three institutions: the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), NYU Stern School of Business, and HEC Paris. It has consistently ranked among the top programs in the annual Global EMBA rankings published by the Financial Times (FT), placing sixth last year.

Earlier, in March, MegazoneCloud shared its strategy for the industrial application of quantum technology with 33 students from the University of Texas at Austin McCombs MBA program.

MegazoneCloud is a leading AI and cloud-native company with over 2,000 cloud and AI technology experts, serving as a digital transformation (DX) partner to more than 8,000 customers in Korea and abroad. Building on strategic partnerships with major global and domestic cloud service providers (CSPs), the company supports customer innovation and growth through over 200 ISV partners and its own cloud, AI, and security solutions. Under its vision of "Transform Tomorrow, Together," MegazoneCloud brings together technology, data, and the passion of its people to build customers' future competitiveness. The company operates local subsidiaries in 10 countries — including Korea, North America, Japan, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East — growing alongside its customers as a global partner.

SOURCE MegazoneCloud