MEI Acquires Coast Rigging and Machinery Moving

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC ("MEI"), a portfolio company of Olympus Partners and a leading national provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services, announced today the acquisition of Coast Rigging and Machinery Moving ("Coast"), based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For over 25 years, Coast has been one of North Carolina's premier providers of rigging, machinery moving, and end-to-end industrial services. Known for providing customized, dependable solutions and exceptional customer service, Coast has solidified its status as a trusted partner for businesses across the region. With an extensive inventory of specialized lifting equipment, including Versa-Lifts, tri-lifters, and mobile gantries, the company is uniquely equipped to tackle customer challenges across diverse end markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Coast team to the MEI family. Coast's deep commitment to their customers, safety, and employees aligns perfectly with our values at MEI," said Doug Dayton, CEO of MEI. "With Coast's exceptional team onboard, we look forward to further enhancing our footprint in the Carolinas and exploring new opportunities for growth."

This acquisition strengthens MEI's operations in North Carolina and the Southeast, adding to MEI's locations across Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

Bob Knosby, former Co-Owner and CEO of Coast, will continue with the company to support the growth of the integrated business.

ABOUT MEI RIGGING & CRATING, LLC

MEI Rigging & Crating, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, is a leading provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services across the nation. MEI has a growing team of over 1,400 employees in eighteen operating locations across fourteen states: Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. With MEI's comprehensive footprint and expansive portfolio, MEI serves customers across the country. For more information, visit MEI's website at meiriggingcrating.com.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growth companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

SOURCE Olympus Partners