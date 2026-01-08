MEI Industrial Solutions Acquires CCI Industrial Services, Expanding Southeast Capabilities and Establishing a Presence in Kentucky

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Industrial Solutions, a national leader in rigging, machinery moving, industrial storage, millwrighting, crating and export packaging, and specialized transportation services, today announced the acquisition of CCI Industrial Services ("CCI"), a respected industrial services provider headquartered in Somerset, Ky.

With approximately 120 employees and operations in Somerset and Glasgow, Ky., CCI significantly expands MEI's geographic footprint in the state, an increasingly strategic region for industrial and manufacturing growth. Following the acquisition, MEI now employs more than 2,000 team members across the United States.

Founded on a reputation for reliability, technical expertise and exceptional customer service, CCI offers comprehensive, full-service equipment solutions spanning rigging and machinery moving, millwrighting, fabrication and specialized electrical services. The company brings extensive experience serving a broad range of industrial sectors, including the automotive supply chain, one of the most critical and fast-evolving segments of the U.S. industrial economy.

CCI's capabilities extend MEI's end-to-end service model to support growing demand for equipment-level electrical work associated with the installation, operation, relocation, and upgrade of complex industrial machinery. With a strong track record supporting active manufacturing environments, CCI delivers electrical scope ranging from low-voltage control systems (24 VDC) through 480-volt equipment power, integrated with rigging, setting, and service throughout the industrial equipment lifecycle.

"Our customers are increasingly looking for integrated partners who can support complex equipment throughout its lifecycle, across the country," said Doug Dayton, CEO of MEI Industrial Solutions. "By welcoming CCI Industrial Services to MEI, we are expanding our comprehensive service capabilities and strengthening our ability to serve customers in Kentucky and the surrounding states. CCI's technical expertise, reputation for reliability and strong safety culture make them an excellent fit for MEI and the customers we serve together."

CCI's leadership, including President Randy Cable, will remain with the business to ensure continuity, operational excellence and ongoing customer support.

ABOUT MEI INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS

MEI Industrial Solutions, formerly MEI Rigging & Crating and a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, is a leading provider of rigging, machinery moving, industrial storage, millwrighting, crating and export packaging, and specialized transportation services across the nation. MEI has a growing team of more than 2,000 employees, operating across 26 locations in 21 states.

Learn more at: https://meiindustrialsolutions.com/

ABOUT CCI INDUSTRIAL SERVICES

CCI Industrial Services, headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky, is a trusted provider of industrial services including machinery moving, millwrighting, and plant support solutions. With operations in Somerset and Glasgow, Ky., CCI has built strong relationships across the automotive supply chain and maintains a highly skilled traveling workforce serving customers throughout the Southeast.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $12 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

SOURCE Olympus Partners