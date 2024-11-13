MEI Acquires Dalrymple Rigging and Transport

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC ("MEI"), a portfolio company of Olympus Partners and a leading national provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services, announced today the acquisition of Dalrymple Rigging and Transport ("Dalrymple"), based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Since 1978, Dalrymple has built a reputation for precision machinery moving in southeastern Tennessee. Known for providing innovative moving solutions that minimize downtime and meet the demands of even the most challenging relocation projects, the team applies the very best methodology and safety planning to each individual situation.

"We're excited to welcome the Dalrymple team to the MEI family," said Doug Dayton, CEO of MEI. "Expanding into Tennessee has been a long-term goal, and Chattanooga provides a strategic starting point that will accelerate MEI's growth across the Southeast."

This acquisition further strengthens MEI's operations in the Southeast, adding to MEI's locations across Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Texas and Virginia.

ABOUT MEI RIGGING & CRATING, LLC

MEI Rigging & Crating, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, is a leading provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services across the nation. MEI has a growing team of over 1,500 employees in nineteen operating locations across fifteen states: Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. With MEI's comprehensive footprint and expansive portfolio, MEI serves customers across the country. For more information, visit MEI's website at meiriggingcrating.com.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growth companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

