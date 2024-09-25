Meijer Achieves Carbon Emissions Reduction Goal a Year Early

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it has surpassed its industry leading 2025 sustainability goal of cutting carbon emissions by 50 percent – one year ahead of schedule. The retailer set a target to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent compared to 2018 levels. The target has not only been met but surpassed, achieving a 57 percent reduction in 2023. The retailer credits its clear plan, senior leader involvement, and the dedication of its team members who were committed to doing the work necessary to reach the goal.

"At Meijer, we understand that to be a good company, we must be a good neighbor and we achieve that by serving our communities in multiple ways, including protecting the planet," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Our commitment to reducing carbon emissions would not have been possible without the dedication of our team members, who remain committed to integrating sustainability efforts into our daily operations. Together, we are not only driving positive change within the company but we're also setting an example for the industry, reinforcing that sustainable practices and business success go hand in hand."

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainable practices, Meijer implemented multiple key actions that improved its operational efficiency and contributed to its carbon emissions reduction milestone:

Renewable Energy Investments: Meijer has taken a significant step toward reducing its carbon footprint by investing in virtual power purchase agreements with renewable solar and wind energy. This commitment to clean energy not only supports the environment but also aligns with the retailer's goal of fostering a sustainable future.

Energy Efficiency Prioritization: Meijer has converted lighting at its retail facilities to energy-efficient LED, activated advanced building controls for optimized energy management and continues to conduct building recommissioning to improve overall operational efficiency. The retailer also prioritizes lifecycle asset management to replace equipment with more efficient options, and implements and tests new advanced technology, such as geothermal refrigeration.

Refrigerant Management: For the last four years, Meijer has achieved the lowest corporate-wide refrigerant emissions rate among all EPA GreenChill Program partners nationwide. This accomplishment underscores the commitment Meijer has made to closely managing refrigerant emissions and minimizing their impact on the environment.

These initiatives reflect the retailer's commitment to sustainable business practices and environmental stewardship. By investing in renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency, and promoting sustainable practices, Meijer continues to live its purpose of enriching lives in the communities it serves.

"Achieving this carbon emissions reduction goal early shows our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship," said Erik Petrovskis, Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability at Meijer. "It's important we build upon this accelerated progress so we continue improving our operational efficiency and conserve our world for generations to come."

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com .

