Meijer Drops Prices on Turkeys and More than 90 Holiday Grocery Staples

Retailer offering frozen turkeys for 49 cents per pound or less, and discounting select Meijer brand items by up to 50 percent for the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is cutting prices on Thanksgiving dinner, from frozen turkeys to all the ingredients for a full meal, ensuring Midwest customers can enjoy the holiday without having to cut back on any favorites. The retailer is offering Meijer brand frozen turkeys for 49 cents per pound* or less, along with discounts up to 50 percent on more than 90 Meijer brand grocery essentials for the holidays.

"As a family-owned company, we understand the importance of holiday traditions like Thanksgiving dinner," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes. "We're working hard to provide low prices on turkey and holiday staples so our customers can enjoy a special meal with their family and friends without having to worry about the cost."

In addition to low turkey prices, Meijer brand holiday staples are included in an 8-week promotion that continues through December 31. Items include Meijer brand food and drinks traditionally popular during the holidays, including baking ingredients, turkey gravy and stuffing, canned vegetables, and more. More than 90 Meijer brand items are part of the holiday promotion, including:

Meijer Whole Kernel Golden Sweet Corn or Green Beans: $0.49

Meijer Turkey or Chicken Stuffing Mix: $0.99

Meijer 100% Pure Canned Pumpkin or Jellied Cranberry Sauce: $1.09

Meijer Crescent Rolls, Cinnamon Rolls and Biscuits: $1.49

Meijer Pie Crust: $1.99

Meijer Light Brown Sugar, 2-pound bag: $1.99

Meijer All-Purpose Flour, 5-pound bag: $2.19

Meijer Pure Granulated White Sugar, 4-pound bag: $2.89

"We know families are looking for both quality and value as they prepare traditional holiday meals, and our Meijer brand products offer the essential ingredients at prices that help stretch their budgets," said Don Sanderson, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer at Meijer. "By providing reliable and affordable options, we hope to make holiday celebrations stress-free for our customers."

In addition, Meijer will donate the equivalent of one meal to Simply Give food pantry partners for every customer who purchases Meijer brand, Frederik's by Meijer, True Goodness by Meijer, or Purple Cow food items from Nov. 23-29. Meijer also encourages customers to use mPerks, the loyalty program that allows shoppers to earn points on every dollar spent. These points can be redeemed for in-store coupons or used for additional savings on fuel at Meijer Express gas stations.

Customers can find all items included in the promotions at meijer.com.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com .

*limit 1 per person

