Meijer Announces May 11 as Opening Date for New Supercenter in Elkhart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today that it will open a new 159,000-square-foot supercenter in Elkhart, Ind. on May 11, making it the 11th Meijer store in Northern Indiana. The supercenter will feature all the products Meijer customers have come to expect, including grocery staples, fresh produce, bakery, meat, and deli, as well as a floral area.

Other departments will include a garden center, pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports, and apparel. Additionally, a Meijer Express gas station will open on April 13, adjacent to the new supercenter.

"We know that value and convenience are key for our customers, and the new store will provide both for Elkhart residents," said Maureen Mitchell, Vice President of the Indiana-Kentucky Region for Meijer. "Meijer is committed to investing in Northern Indiana, and we look forward to providing a more convenient option close to home for grocery and other everyday needs here in Elkhart."

There are still select job openings for the new Elkhart Meijer. The hourly positions are part- and full-time across a wide array of skill sets, but ideal candidates will possess a desire to develop as part of the Meijer team and provide exceptional customer service. Interested candidates can begin the hiring process online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores, and searching "Elkhart" as the location. Position details are outlined within the job postings.

Meijer opened its first store in Indiana in 1994 on Grape Road in Mishawaka and has invested heavily in the state ever since. The new Elkhart store will be the retailer's 42nd store in the state, in addition to its manufacturing facility in Middlebury. Additionally, the retailer employs more than 10,000 team members statewide.

More details regarding the new store will be confirmed prior to opening day.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 501 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

