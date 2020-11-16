Meijer Announces Special Pricing on Turkeys As Customers Prepare for a Different Looking Holiday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While Thanksgiving celebrations may look different this year due to the pandemic, Meijer remains focused on providing customers with low prices for their holiday meal, including offering special pricing throughout the Midwest for the meal's focal point: the turkey.

All frozen Meijer brand turkeys – regardless of size – are 31 cents per pound with an mPerks coupon now through Nov. 26 across the Midwest. For example, a 10-pound turkey will cost $3.29 after tax. There is a limit of one turkey per customer. The turkeys cost 39 cents per pound before the mPerks coupon is applied.

Meanwhile, frozen Butterball turkeys cost 99 cents per pound and frozen Honeysuckle turkeys cost 79 cents per pound.

"This year has certainly not been easy, causing numerous disruptions to birthday celebrations, milestone occasions and family gatherings," said Lynette Ackley, Vice President of Fresh for Meijer. "As we head into the holiday season, we wanted to make sure our time-honored Thanksgiving tradition of offering 'the bird' at an incredibly low price continued for our customers so they could provide the best holiday meal for their families."

Each year, Meijer customers rely on the retailer for last-minute holiday meals, which is why Meijer supercenters will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time on Nov. 26. Meijer is also encouraging its customers to shop in whatever way is best for them, offering delivery services and free Meijer Pickup on orders over $50 on meijer.com.

Meijer is also preparing for high sales of its ever-popular premade Thanksgiving dinners.

Meijer offers a deluxe turkey dinner for $49.99, which includes a 10- to 12-pound prebaked Butterball turkey, home-style stuffing, roasted turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry relish and a dozen King's Hawaiian dinner rolls. A deluxe ham dinner costs $49.99, which includes a 7- to 9-pound spiral ham, home-style stuffing, roasted turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry relish and a dozen King's Hawaiian dinner rolls. Both deluxe dinners can feed 8-10 people.

While Meijer will work to accommodate any customer request, the retailer encourages customers to place orders for premade dinners as soon as possible as limited quantities are available per store.

