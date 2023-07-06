Meijer Announces Upcoming Black Business Month Summit in August

All Black-owned businesses are invited to showcase their products with Meijer Category Buyers.

Meijer

06 Jul, 2023, 10:02 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing initiative for supplier diversity, Meijer is hosting a one-day Black Business Month Summit to generate opportunities and establish connections between Black business owners and Meijer merchants.

Organized by the Meijer Supplier Diversity Team, the Summit will be held Aug. 16 at the retailer's corporate headquarters in Grand Rapids.

Meijer Diversity & Inclusion Logo

"In celebration of Black Business Month this August, the Summit is aimed to highlight the achievements, contributions, and economic impact made by Black entrepreneurs and business owners," said Carla Hendon, Director of Supplier Diversity at Meijer. "This event also gives Black-owned businesses the opportunity to demonstrate the quality, uniqueness, and value of their products directly to our buyers."

Participating Black vendors can expect:

  • A virtual mentorship preparation call on July 17, which will provide valuable insights and guidance on how to effectively prepare for the event.
  • An in-person booth display exhibit for their business during the summit.
  • Allotted time to meet one-on-one with Meijer merchants to pitch products, address questions, and receive direct feedback.

The Summit is open to all potential and existing U.S. vendors, as well as growing vendors looking to expand their brand into larger Meijer stores. Interested black-owned businesses that manufacture or grow retail-ready products can register here by July 14.

For questions, please contact: [email protected].

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

Contact:  

Cara Lutz, 616-791-2731 

[email protected]

SOURCE Meijer

