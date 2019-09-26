Meijer Celebrates 85 Years in Business with Fun .85-Cent Promotion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the Great Depression in 1934, Hendrik Meijer opened Meijer's North Side Grocery in Greenville, Mich. after purchasing $338.76 worth of merchandise on credit.

It's been 85 years since Hendrik took that risk, and to celebrate its heritage, growth and future, the retailer is offering a fun, .85-cent price point promotion. Thousands of select items will be on sale for various prices, ending in .85, ranging from .85 cents up to $39.85, on Friday and Saturday.

"When my grandfather and dad opened their grocery store 85 years ago, they set themselves apart right from the start with a focus on their customers and an eye for innovation," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "That focus gave the little grocery store a future. We are thankful for our customers who helped us along the way because without them, we would not be here."

Meijer historical innovations include:

1938: Meijer acquires its first shopping carts, the latest in grocery store innovation.

Meijer acquires its first shopping carts, the latest in grocery store innovation. 1941: The second Meijer store opens in Cedar Springs, Mich. , soon under the management of Johanna Meijer . By 1945, half of all Meijer team members are women.

The second Meijer store opens in , soon under the management of . By 1945, half of all Meijer team members are women. 1954: Meijer speeds product down the checkout lane with automated conveyer belts.

Meijer speeds product down the checkout lane with automated conveyer belts. 1962: The birth of the supercenter when Meijer opens the first "Thrifty Acres," a food and general merchandise store that allowed customers to shop for everything they needed in just one trip.

The birth of the supercenter when Meijer opens the first "Thrifty Acres," a food and general merchandise store that allowed customers to shop for everything they needed in just one trip. 1976: All Meijer stores are now open on Sunday.

All Meijer stores are now open on Sunday. 1988: Many Meijer stores are now open 24 hours a day, 364 days a year.

Many Meijer stores are now open 24 hours a day, 364 days a year. 2006: Meijer unveils its free prescription drug program at all 176 Meijer pharmacies.

Meijer unveils its free prescription drug program at all 176 Meijer pharmacies. 2008: Meijer introduces its Simply Give program to restock the shelves of food pantries in the communities it serves.

Meijer introduces its program to restock the shelves of food pantries in the communities it serves. 2010: Meijer launches mPerks, a free digital coupon program.

Meijer launches mPerks, a free digital coupon program. 2013: Meijer opens its 200 th store in Swartz Creek, Mich. , and its first supercenter in the city of Detroit at Woodward Ave. and Eight Mile.

Meijer opens its 200 store in , and its first supercenter in the city of at Woodward Ave. and Eight Mile. 2015: Meijer enters its sixth state with the opening of four stores in Wisconsin .

Meijer enters its sixth state with the opening of four stores in . 2019: Meijer enters the Cleveland market by opening three stores in the same day; total of 246 stores across the Midwest.

The 85-year celebration promotion will apply to each of the retailer's stores and will include more than 4,000 items, including True Goodness Organic baby food or pouches, Meijer fresh whole chicken, apple cider, red, yellow or orange bell peppers, Pennzoil Platinum full synthetic oil, American Greetings cards and Xbox One consoles.

