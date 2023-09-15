Meijer Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by Elevating Hispanic-Owned Businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Meijer is highlighting a collection of specific grocery brands, home goods, assorted gifts and clothing at all supercenters to elevate Hispanic-owned businesses and celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of their communities.

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Meijer shoppers can learn more about and purchase a wide variety of featured grocery and general merchandise items, both in-store and online. The grocery selection features a wide variety of brands, including Chomps, Chuza, Salsa God, Badia Spices, Siete, Somos, La Banderita and El Monterey. Non-grocery items include greeting cards, book boxes, journals, notecards and gift bags.

"By amplifying these businesses, we not only offer our customers unique and authentic products, but we also uplift entrepreneurs within the community," said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion at Meijer. "This moment, along with our supplier diversity programs demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enriching lives in the communities we serve."

For the third consecutive year, Meijer is partnering with Jen Zeano Designs (JZD), a lifestyle brand specializing in Latina empowerment apparel and accessories. Founded in 2016 by Jen and Vero Zeano, the brand launched with its viral pink Latina power tee along with other products focused on Hispanic cultural representation and belonging. Like all the featured products, customers can find a variety of JZD styles at all Meijer supercenters.

"This Hispanic Heritage Month, we not only honor the rich contributions of the Hispanic community but our efforts also reaffirm our continued commitment to supplier diversity," said Carla Hendon, Director of Supplier Diversity at Meijer. "By cultivating a diverse supplier network, we're able to mirror the diverse communities we serve every day. We want these businesses to thrive and are proud to support the empowerment of underrepresented voices that will ultimately shape the future of commerce."

During the celebration, Meijer is offering a special collection of products featuring artists – Gloria Arteaga-Hinton, Ariana Moreno, Carly Redmond – on various products. Meijer will donate 5 percent of the sales generated from the Hispanic Heritage Month art collection to local affiliates of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC). The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses, which combined, contribute more than $800 billion to the American economy every year.

