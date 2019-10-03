Meijer Continues Investment in Pet Departments for Total Pet Care

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 29 million people plan to dress their pets up for Halloween, and Meijer has its widest selection yet with 28 costumes and accessories for dogs and 9 hats and collars for cats. New this year, Meijer even has XL costumes – a hot dog, taco, triceratops and spider – for those large dog breeds.

"Halloween is a time for the entire family – even our favorite four-legged friends – to dress up for a fun night of trick-or-treating, and we wanted to make sure our assortment rose to the challenge," said Shana Ward, Director of Pets Merchandising for Meijer. "Pets are integral members of our customers' families, and we are working diligently to ensure our pet departments remain top of mind for those fun celebrations but also for their total pet care needs."

Meijer has made a significant investment in its pet departments in recent years. In fact, the pet departments inside each of the 246 Meijer supercenters recently added another aisle to make room for an expanded assortment of food. The retailer carries dozens of types of pet food, including national brands like Blue Buffalo, Nutro, Nature's Recipe, Fresh Pet and Rachael Ray Nutrish, and private label True Goodness by Meijer.

Meanwhile, at 40 Meijer supercenters, the pet departments are now relocated to the back corner to offer a specialty store feel with spacious displays for products like Halloween-themed pet toys. This represents a 30 percent increase in space compared to other stores.

A handful of Meijer supercenters even have VetIQ Petcare clinics that offer basic veterinary walk-in services like routine shots and treatments for minor illnesses. These clinics are located at the front of the supercenter with a separate exterior entrance that keeps the pets outside of the store.

