Meijer Doubles Milk Discount for SNAP Participants

Retailer expands program to increase access to healthy foods

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest retailer Meijer is doubling the milk discount it offers SNAP-eligible participants – upping it to 40 percent off any brand or size of 1 percent or fat free milk – in its ongoing effort to increase access to healthy foods and beverages.

Since the original discount was implemented in December, thanks to the retailer's interest in USDA grant funding through Auburn University's Hunger Solutions Institute, more than 65,000 SNAP-eligible households have benefited. Meijer expects that number to grow now that individuals using SNAP benefits can receive a greater discount.

"As a family-owned company, Meijer values its customers and their needs. That's why we're really happy to be collaborating with Auburn University to reduce the cost of milk for SNAP participants and help them get more value from their purchases," Meijer Vice President of Grocery Calli Schmid said. "Milk is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, and with this increased discount, we're able to stretch our customers' dollars even further."

Meijer remains the largest and only retailer in its Midwest footprint selected to partner on the "Add Milk" initiative, which is part of the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives (HFMI) projects that were established by the 2018 Farm Bill and funded through Congressional appropriations to promote milk as part of a healthy diet. The milk discounts apply for purchases made online and in-store at all Meijer supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations, and will remain in effect until the fall of 2026.

"Michigan has helped lead the way in the fight to end hunger and expand access to healthy foods. Meijer has been an innovative leader and important partner in this fight," said Senator Stabenow. "Today's announcement expands the successful Add Milk program Meijer launched in December with the help of the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive Program I created in the 2018 Farm Bill. Thanks to these efforts, more families will be able to stretch their budget and put healthy food on the table."

"The Hunger Solutions Institute at Auburn University is excited to partner with Meijer to expand Add Milk in their more than 500 stores," said Alicia Powers, Managing Director of Auburn University's Hunger Solutions Institute. "By self-funding a fruit and vegetable incentive program for SNAP customers and waiving delivery fees for online SNAP customers, Meijer is a committed leader in addressing food and nutrition security. Through Add Milk, which provides a 40 percent discount on skim and 1 perfect milk purchased with SNAP dollars, Meijer will expand its support of SNAP families in stretching their food dollars."

"Expanding the SNAP Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives Projects means greater access to affordable, nutritious dairy products for the most vulnerable Americans," IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes said. "IDFA congratulates Meijer for the tremendous success of its SNAP milk discount to date, and we are excited to see its impact grow as the milk discount doubles. During this time of high food costs and rising food insecurity, it's critical we find ways to stretch the SNAP dollar further in support of the purchase of nutrient-dense foods."

In addition to the expanded 40 percent off milk discounts for SNAP participants, Meijer is also continuing to offer free Home Delivery for SNAP customers and a 10 percent discount on SNAP purchases of qualifying produce thanks to a waiver it proactively secured from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2022. Earlier this month, Meijer announced it's now accepting the use of SNAP benefits on the Meijer app, providing a more convenient option for customers to pay for groceries like fresh produce and milk.

