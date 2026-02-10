Meijer Announces New Affordable Access to GLP-1 Medications

New offering expands access for Midwest communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today that it is making two of the most sought-after GLP-1 medications, Wegovy® and Ozempic® (semaglutide), more affordable for its customers by accepting savings programs available with NovoCare®.

Through this program, Meijer pharmacy locations are offering these medications at significantly reduced out-of-pocket prices. Patients who haven't used a coupon for these products previously can get the two lowest‑dose Wegovy® or Ozempic® injection pens for $199 per month for their first two months. These prescription fills must be completed before March 31, 2026. After the introductory period, most doses will be available for $349 per month, while the highest Ozempic® dose remains at $499 per month.

Meijer also announced the availability of the newly FDA-approved oral Wegovy® pill, offering customers a convenient alternative to injectable GLP-1 therapy. Eligible patients can access special pricing through the NovoCare® program, including out-of-pocket options starting at $149 per month and insurance co-pays as low as $25, helping make this innovative treatment more affordable.

To benefit from these savings, customers can visit their local Meijer pharmacy and present a coupon from NovoCare® when filling their prescription. No insurance is required, and Meijer pharmacists are available to guide individuals through the process and answer any questions about eligibility and redemption*.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. That's why we're committed to meeting their needs by partnering with leading pharmacy discount programs," said Jackie Morse, Group Vice President of Pharmacy and Health at Meijer. "Meijer is proud to offer greater access to GLP-1 medications at a price that allows individuals to take charge of their health, and our team is equipped with the knowledge our customers need when selecting GLP-1 treatments."

Meijer's commitment goes beyond medication. Through its Nutrition by Meijer program, the retailer offers virtual consultations with its registered dietitians and personalized programs for GLP-1 users. This customized service reflects the retailer's holistic approach, supporting customers not only with medication management but also with tailored nutrition and wellness guidance.

For more information, customers are encouraged to visit their local Meijer pharmacy.

*Individuals with government-funded insurance are not eligible for this discount.

