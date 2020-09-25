Meijer Earns EPA GreenChill Award for Lowering its Refrigerant Emissions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer was recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency's GreenChill Program for its achievements in reducing refrigerant emissions across all its supercenters over the past year.

The retailer earned a Superior Achievement Award for reaching its refrigerant leak rate goal by installing leak detection systems, following robust maintenance policies and by proactively replacing end-of-life equipment at each of its stores. Additionally, the Grand River Ave. Meijer in Detroit earned the Best of the Best recognition for achieving the highest estimated avoided emissions among the more than 500 GreenChill certified stores nationwide in 2019.

"Refrigeration plays a vital role in ensuring foods are stored at the proper temperature before they're purchased by our customers, but it makes an impact on the environment," said Vik Srinivasan, Senior Vice President of Properties and Real Estate. "Meijer is committed to lessening our carbon footprint, and this continued partnership with GreenChill helps us reach our environmentally-friendly goals."

The EPA's GreenChill Program is a voluntary partnership with food retailers, refrigeration system manufacturers, and chemical manufacturers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their environmental impacts. GreenChill provides supermarkets and other industry stakeholders with information and assistance to transition to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies. There are more than 12,600 GreenChill Partner stores nationwide.

Meijer has participated in the GreenChill Program since 2012 and has continually reduced refrigerant emissions across its 253 supercenters. The Grand River Ave. Meijer in Detroit earned the prestigious recognition for reducing the highest estimated emissions. The amount of emissions it reduced totaled the energy use of 239 homes for a year.

"Meijer's two GreenChill recognitions demonstrate their continued leadership in the supermarket industry," said Kirsten Cappel, GreenChill Program Manager. "We commend Meijer's sustained commitment to reducing refrigerant emissions across the company and in their GreenChill certified stores. Meijer's efforts are protecting the environment."

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 253 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer

Related Links

www.meijer.com

