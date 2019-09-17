Meijer Expands Shop & Scan Technology to All Stores

Once they download the free Meijer Mobile App, customers use Shop & Scan to scan bar codes on items and bag their own groceries. A running total of items purchased is viewable as they shop throughout the store. Once a customer has completed their shopping, they simply scan their phone at a self-checkout lane and pay, making the checkout experience quick and easy.

"As we've rolled the program out in six states, the response has been incredibly enthusiastic," said Stephanie Brackenridge, Director of Customer Experience for Meijer. "Customers have appreciated the ability to have a choice in shopping how they want, depending on how their day is going. Many are finding the opportunity to personalize their store visit with a cell phone is a great way to save time and help avoid lines."

Brackenridge said that the most popular features that Meijer customers have liked include the integrated shopping list, running total, and the ability to clip any available mPerks coupons for items scanned.

In addition to Shop & Scan, the retailer also offers Meijer Home Delivery and a pick-up option in all 246 stores in six states, providing customers multiple ways to shop Meijer stores depending on their needs for that day.

Since the original pilot launch last year in Grand Rapids, the Meijer Mobile app has been downloaded more than 1.5 million times while the initiative continued to steadily expand to stores throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky. Once the app was downloaded, more than 80 percent of Meijer customers have repeatedly used the Shop & Scan app as part of their shopping experience.

The Meijer Shop & Scan technology works via the free Meijer Mobile App that customers can download through the Apple or Android App stores.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 246 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

