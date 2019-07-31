Meijer Expands "Shop & Scan" to All Ohio Stores

Once they download the free Meijer Mobile App, customers use Shop & Scan to scan bar codes on items and bag their own groceries. A running total of items purchased is viewable as they shop throughout the store. Once a customer has completed their shopping, they simply scan their phone at a self-checkout lane and pay, making the checkout experience quick and easy.

"We're all challenged by time and busy schedules, so Shop & Scan allows customers the opportunity to truly be in control of their shopping trip, from the moment they walk in our stores to the minute they walk out," said Tom Wilson, Meijer Regional Vice President. "Customers are appreciative of the simplicity of scanning and bagging as they go because they can save time and avoid lines, speeding up their checkout experience."

According to Meijer customers, the most popular program features include the integrated shopping list and the ability to clip any available mPerks coupons for items scanned. These features provide a seamless experience, saving time and money. In addition to Shop & Scan, the retailer also offers Meijer Home Delivery and a pick-up option in all 246 stores in six states.

Wilson said the Meijer Mobile app has been downloaded more than 1.1 million times since the initial Shop & Scan pilot launch in Michigan last year. During that time, more than 80 percent of Meijer customers have repeatedly used the Shop & Scan app as part of their shopping experience.

The Meijer Shop & Scan technology works via the free Meijer Mobile App that customers can download through the Apple or Android App stores.

The Shop & Scan service is now available at 179 Meijer stores in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin and will continue rolling out to additional Meijer stores throughout the year.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer

