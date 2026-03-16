Brownsburg Meijer Supercenter Opening on May 6

New location will be the family-owned retailer's 44th store in Indiana

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it will open a new supercenter in Brownsburg, Ind., on May 6, increasing the retailer's store count to 44 in the state. The new 159,000 square-foot supercenter is located at 9202 E. 56th Street, Brownsburg.

Meijer will open a new supercenter in Brownsburg, Ind., on May 6.

The store will feature the wide assortment of fresh produce and grocery staples that Hoosier-state residents know and love, including bakery, meat, seafood and deli departments, a floral area, garden center, apparel and home goods, all at a great value. The supercenter will also include a full-service pharmacy with a drive-through option, health and beauty care section, an expansive pet department, electronics, toys and sporting goods. More details about the store will be shared closer to its grand opening. A Meijer Express gas station will open on April 8 adjacent to the store.

"We know value and convenience are key for our busy customers who are stretching their dollars, and our supercenters are a one-stop-shop that delivers both every day," said Jess Murray, Vice President of the Indiana Region for Meijer. "We are excited to join the Brownsburg community and look forward to opening our doors to customers later this spring."

There are still select part- and full-time job openings available. Ideal candidates will possess a desire to provide exceptional customer service and grow their skill set as part of the Meijer team. Interested job seekers can find more details and apply online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores.

Meijer has been a part of Indiana communities since 1994. The retailer employs more than 13,000 team members statewide at stores and its distribution and manufacturing facilities in Middlebury. Since its first store opened in the state, Meijer has been committed to supporting the causes, events, and teams that matter most to Hoosiers. This includes fighting hunger with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, supporting community events produced by the 500 Festival, and partnering with fan favorites like the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana University Athletics, Notre Dame Athletics and Purdue University Athletics.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer