Meijer Extends Fashion Campaign to Foster Additional Inclusivity, Represent All Customers in Marketing Materials

"At Meijer, we know that real style, goes beyond labels, trends and sizes," said Annette Repasch, the Group Vice President of Softlines at Meijer. "With the expansion of Confidence Beyond Measure, we're empowering all of our customers to see themselves within our ads and define their own style, whether they're heading to work, out to dinner or into the classroom."

Confidence Beyond Measure is a marketing campaign for women's apparel that initially launched in September 2020 and represents diversity – of size, shape, race, age and ability – within its advertisements and marketing materials. The goal is for any of the retailer's female customers to see themselves represented within the campaign materials.

The expansion of this program now showcases inclusivity within the marketing for men's and kid's apparel, allowing those customers to express themselves through fashion by offering versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched for any personal style.

The men's campaign, Wear What Works, features stylish and functional clothing options that make looking good easy. The clothes start from a foundation of utility to fit their lifestyles but the campaign subtly integrates style tips and offers outfit combinations – like layering a cardigan to dress up an outfit or cuffing pants to give a relaxed look – to offer fashion forward looks for them to ease into while boosting confidence.

Smile in Style, the kid's campaign, features expressive prints, colorful patterns and fun characters that empower youth to showcase their unique style. The goal of the clothes is to allow kids to fit in among their schoolyard peers while standing out through individuality and trendiness.

Meijer is no stranger to innovation in its apparel department. In 2016, Meijer became the first major retailer to remove its plus-size clothing section and offer all women's fashions, with sizes small through 3X, on one rack at the same price.

Customers can preview items from the Confidence Beyond Measure initiative online and shop the full collections in-store. Plus, they can download the mPerks app for the latest deals and discounts, available for iOS and Android.

