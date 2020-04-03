Meijer Implements Daily Health Screenings for Team Members

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today that it began implementing daily health screenings this week for team members reporting to work at all its stores and facilities in the retailer's ongoing effort to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and ensure a safe and healthy work environment.

"Our team members are the heart and soul of Meijer and are working hard every day to keep our shelves stocked and ensure our customers have what they need for their families," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We appreciate their amazing work, and we are focused on making sure we're providing a healthy working environment for them."

Upon arrival, team members will have their temperature taken and must complete a health assessment questionnaire. If the team member passes all screening questions and does not have an elevated temperature, they have passed the screening and can begin working their shift.

Team members who've indicated they have traveled internationally within the past 14 days or have been notified they had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to work for 14 days from the date of their travel or contact.

Those team members ineligible to work due to symptoms will be encouraged to connect with Telemed or their healthcare provider if symptoms increase; those who've already been directed to stay home by a doctor or health authority are eligible for the Meijer COVID-19 Pay Continuation Program.

"As we navigate these challenging times, we will continue to look for ways to ensure our stores provide the safest shopping environment possible," Keyes said. "Nothing is more important than keeping our team members and customers safe."

