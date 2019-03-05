Meijer Launches "Shop & Scan" in Chicagoland Area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer continues the roll out of Shop & Scan, a mobile shopping checkout program, at 23 stores in Chicago and Northwest Indiana following success in Michigan test markets. The innovative technology is available through the Meijer mobile app and provides yet another way for Meijer customers to personalize their shopping experience, ultimately allowing them to shop how they want, when they want.

Shop & Scan enables users to scan bar codes on items via a mobile app and place in their digital cart. A running total of items purchased is available as customers shop throughout the store, scanning and bagging their groceries. Once a customer has completed their shopping, they simply scan their phone at a self-checkout lane and pay, making the checkout experience quick and easy.

"We're all challenged by time and busy schedules, so Shop & Scan allows customers the opportunity to truly be in control of their shopping trip, from the moment they walk in our stores to the minute they walk out," said Gerald Melville, Meijer Regional Vice President. "Customers are really responding to the simplicity of scanning and bagging as they go. This allows them to save time and avoid lines, speeding up their checkout experience."

Melville said the Meijer Mobile app has been downloaded more than 1.1 million times since the initial Shop & Scan pilot launch at 54 stores in Michigan last year. During that time, more than 80 percent of Meijer customers have repeatedly used the Shop & Scan app as part of their shopping experience and continued to provide feedback.

The input has allowed the retailer to add enhancements that are most important to shoppers and differ from other retailer shopping apps.

The most popular enhancements highlighted by customers include the integrated shopping list and the ability to clip any available mPerks coupons for items scanned. These features provide a seamless experience saving time and money.

Included in today's launch are all stores throughout the Chicagoland area, including Aurora, Bloomingdale, St. Charles, Elgin, McHenry and both Bolingbrook locations, as well as five Northwest Indiana stores, including Merrillville, Valparaiso and Michigan City. The retailer also features Meijer Home Delivery and Meijer Pickup options in all Chicagoland area stores.

Meijer Shop and Scan technology works via the free Meijer Mobile App that customers can download through the Apple or Android App stores.

The Shop & Scan program will continue rolling out to Meijer stores throughout the year.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 240 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

