Meijer Launching New School Supply List Technology for Seamless Back-to-School Shopping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As back-to-school preparations begin across the Midwest, Meijer is launching a convenient new feature to help families seamlessly get the school supplies requested by their teachers. The new digital "School Supply List" technology allows parents to enter their zip code, search for their school's supply lists, and then add those items to their cart with a single click. This technology can be accessed through a QR code in the store or via the Meijer app or Meijer.com. The functionality connects Meijer shoppers to teacher-curated lists from more than 5,000 school districts, updated and ready for the 2024/25 school year.

Additionally, Meijer is bringing back its ever-popular coupon, which gives teachers 15 percent off school and home office equipment, and is introducing Meijer brand school supplies in an ongoing effort to provide value to families.

"We know families already have full schedules, and back-to-school season is a busy time with lots of information coming in from schools, teachers, and extracurriculars," said Karen Langeland, Vice President of Merchandising for Meijer. "Our goal is to make back-to-school shopping as easy as possible for families while providing as much value and savings as we can, so we're excited to offer the new school supply list technology, teacher coupon, and our new Meijer brand school supplies."

For the fourth consecutive year, Meijer is offering teachers 15 percent off school and home office equipment through a coupon available at the customer service desk. Through Sept. 7, the coupon can also be used on additional categories like kids' apparel and cleaning supplies. Meijer will continue to offer a 15 percent coupon on school supplies and home office products for teachers throughout the school year.

Teachers can get the discount, in the form of a paper coupon, by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply. Teachers can take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one any time they return to Meijer.

According to a new survey by Nerdwallet and Harris Poll, families are preparing to spend an average of $541 on school supplies this year. To help families stick to their budgets, Meijer launched six new Meijer brand products, including markers, crayons, colored pencils, glue sticks, and glue, ranging in price from 25 cents to $1 through Labor Day, available on store shelves now.

"As teachers and parents are challenged with spending more than ever this year on school supplies and clothing, we are excited to introduce our new high-quality Meijer brand school supplies to help make their budget go even further," Langeland added.

