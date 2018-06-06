Meijer Logistics Manager Named First Woman Board Chair of the National Private Truck Council

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer Logistics Manager Carol Heinowski was recently named Board Chair of the National Private Truck Council (NPTC), an Arlington, Va.-based trade association that represents the private corporate trucking fleet. The 10-year Meijer team member is the first woman in the association's 79-year history to take the helm.

"We could not be prouder of Carol's accomplishments with the NPTC and appreciate the impact of her tenure here at Meijer," said David Hoover, Director of Meijer Outbound Logistics. "Carol has driven our fleet to have the best safety performance in the industry year over year. As the new chair of the NPTC Board of Directors, we believe Carol's experience and guidance will help to improve the industry overall."

Meijer Logistics Vice President Tom McCall added, "Carol is an outstanding role model and leader both in the trucking industry, as well as at Meijer. Her contributions have taken the entire Meijer private fleet to a new level and is a key reason we are an industry leader."

Heinowski joined Meijer in 2008 to ensure the Meijer fleet – and its 325 drivers – are in compliance with safety regulations. She previously spent 20 years working for the federal government as a safety investigator, conducting accident investigations, roadside inspections on drivers and compliance audits for companies. Heinowski became involved in the NPTC board in 2012, and was elected Vice Chair in 2016. She will serve as Chair for 2 years.

"Women represent a very small minority in the trucking industry. So I hope my appointment as Board Chair inspires other women to either enter or continue in this field," Heinowski said. "I've been in the industry for almost 30 years, and I'm beginning to see more women in leadership positions. While I'm the first woman to be chosen as Board Chair at NPTC, I hope it's the start of a new trend."

Heinowski added that it's an honor to represent the Meijer fleet in this capacity.

In this role, Heinowski's responsibilities include setting the agenda for and running each board meeting. Additionally, she wants to promote membership of the association because it offers a variety of educational workshops around driver safety and compliance.

"Carol was encouraged to become the Chair of NPTC's Board of Directors because she exemplifies the very best professional and personal qualities the private fleet management industry has to offer. She just stands out in all ways that matter," said Gary Petty, NPTC President & CEO. "Carol distinguishes herself as a representative of Meijer, Inc., by making significant contributions to the professional advancement of the private fleet community. We could not be more proud and honored that Carol is our chosen Board Chair leader."

