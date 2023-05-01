Meijer LPGA Classic 5k Run & Walk presented by Kellogg's Returns for Ninth Event

Registration is now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meijer LPGA Classic 5k Run & Walk presented by Kellogg's® will return for the ninth time as part of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. Registration for the run and walk is now open online.

The race, powered by Gazelle Sports, will start at 8 a.m. June 17 at Rockford High School. Each participant will receive a branded T-shirt, a complimentary breakfast provided by Kellogg's, and two daily tickets to the golf tournament, valid for any one day, Thursday through Sunday.

"The best thing about the Meijer LPGA Classic 5k Run & Walk is you don't have to be an avid runner to participate," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "It's just a nice way to get the whole family involved in the tournament while helping feed those in need."

5k Run & Walk Course

The route for the run and walk is course certified, which allows runners to ensure the accuracy of their time and distance. The cost to participate in the run is $25 per person, ages 18 and older, and $15 per person, ages 17 and under. During the event, strollers are welcome and encouraged.

Prize Structure

The top three runners in each age group will receive $500, $250, and $100 in Meijer gift cards, respectively. The age groups are broken up into nine-year increments, and are as follows: 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+. Winners will be announced and awarded during Kellogg's breakfast.

The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best female golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2022 tournament raised $1.25 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the eight tournaments combined have generated more than $8.65 million for the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program. Additionally, in 2022, Meijer also donated $25,000 to a hunger relief organization of tournament Champion Jennifer Kupcho's choice. She selected Grand Rapids-based Kids' Food Basket as a thank you to her host family, who had ties to the organization.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to register for the Meijer LPGA Classic 5k Run & Walk presented by Kellogg's, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

