Meijer LPGA Classic Achieves Record-Breaking $2 Million Goal to Help Midwest Communities in Need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give concluded with a spectacular playoff finish, crowning California's Lilia Vu as its 2024 Champion. The event, held at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich., comprised an exciting four days of top-tier golf and record-breaking community impact.

Lilia Vu wins 10th Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

Tournament officials proudly announced the event generated $2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program – reaching its ambitious goal set earlier this year – that will help stock the shelves of hundreds of food pantries across the Midwest. Including this year's event, the Meijer LPGA Classic has now generated more than $12 million for the Simply Give program.

"Reflecting on the past 10 years, it's been wonderful to see the Meijer LPGA Classic truly flourish into one of the biggest events on the LPGA Tour, and we're grateful to all who've made it a spectacular tournament year after year," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "This tournament goes beyond the golf course, making a substantial impact on hunger relief through our Simply Give program and helping to keep our local food pantry shelves stocked for families in need. From the players to our spectators, community partners, and volunteers, the impact of this event continues to make a difference for our neighbors in need."

Vu emerged victorious after a thrilling three-hole playoff, narrowly edging out the competition and clinching the title. This victory marks her fifth LPGA Tour win and first time playing since the Ford Championship in late March in Arizona due to a back injury. Vu defeated Lexi Thompson and third-round leader Grace Kim with a 5-foot birdie putt on the third playoff, the par-5 fourth hole. On Sunday, she turned in a 65 (-7) to take home the title.

"I think this is the most meaningful win, because there was a time two months ago where I was just crying on the range not sure if I would ever play a tournament again without pain. To be here today, it's just incredible," said Vu. "Just the team I have around me, they've supported me through everything and I just can't believe that we're in this position today – definitely wasn't in the mindset of winning. I just happened to win. I'm very grateful for everything."

This year's tournament featured a stellar field of competitors, including past Champions, top-ranked LPGA players, and emerging talents, all vying for the title. With a record-breaking 1,371 volunteers, the four-day event also offered a variety of family-friendly activities, food experiences, and opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite players, making it a memorable week for this year's most attended Meijer LPGA Classic yet.

"This year was a special one for us," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "As our 10th tournament draws to a close, we extend our congratulations to Lilia and gratitude to the sponsors, volunteers, players, and spectators who made this milestone event a resounding success. Plans are already underway for next year's tournament, promising even more excitement and community impact."

Dates for the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic will be released in the coming weeks.

In addition to the $2 million raised by this year's event, Meijer will donate $25,000 to a hunger relief organization of Vu's choice as part of a tradition the retailer started in 2021. Last year's Champion, Leona Maguire, chose to support Kids' Food Basket in Grand Rapids, Mich. Details on Vu's donation will be shared in the coming weeks.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com. Stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news by following @MeijerLPGA on Instagram and X.

To view the 2024 Meijer Simply Give impact video, click here.

About the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give:

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female players in the world for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich. In partnership with Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, this premier golf tournament combines world-class competition with community giving through the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest. As one of the top LPGA tournaments for families and food enthusiasts, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give represents both elite competition and its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community. For more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com and follow the tournament on Instagram and X at @MeijerLPGA.

SOURCE Meijer