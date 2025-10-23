Meijer Voluntarily Recalls Select Lullaby Lane and Meijer Seasonal Children's Sleepwear

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is announcing a voluntary recall of select Lullaby Lane and Meijer Corporate Seasonal (MCS) branded children's sleepwear because the garments were not fully tested against the correct size flammability standards. These products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution. There have been no reports of injuries.

The impacted products are various colors of children's one-piece footed sleepwear with zippers in sizes 12, 18, and 24 months that were sold between December 28, 2024, and October 15, 2025. The 0-9-month size sleepwear was tested against the correct standards and therefore is not impacted. A full list of impacted SKUs can be found here.

Customers can confirm if their product is impacted by matching the SKU information on the site with the information on their sleepwear. The UPC, style number, and production date are printed on a sewn-in side-seam label for all products. The brand and size are directly printed on the inside of the garment near the neck for Lullaby Lane products. An image of the season and size is directly printed on the inside of the garment near the neck for the MCS-branded products.

Customers who have purchased any of these products should immediately discontinue use. A full refund of the original purchase price can be requested at the Customer Service desk of the nearest Meijer store. Customers with questions regarding this voluntary recall can contact Meijer at 877-363-4537 from 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM (EDT) daily.

