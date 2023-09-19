Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 2023 Champion Leona Maguire to Donate $25,000 to Kids' Food Basket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer has announced it's making a $25,000 donation to Kids' Food Basket in Grand Rapids on behalf of Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Champion Leona Maguire, marking the third consecutive year tournament champions selected the organization for the surprise.

This donation comes after another substantial fundraising total in tournament history and supports a tradition started in 2021 to support a hunger relief program of the champion's choice. Both 2022 Champion Jennifer Kupcho and 2021 Champion Nelly Korda chose to give the surprise $25,000 donation to Kids' Food Basket.

"It's truly remarkable to witness three consecutive Meijer LPGA Classic champions choose to invest in our Grand Rapids community," said Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer. "As we remain committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve, it's fulfilling to see how Kids' Food Basket continues to deeply resonate within our community and leave a lasting mark on the hearts of the players."

Maguire chose to support Kids' Food Basket because her parents are educators so supporting kids throughout their education journey always resonated with her.

"I am delighted alongside Meijer to donate towards the incredible work the Kid's Foods Basket are undertaking," said Leona. "Providing healthy and nutritional food to children is absolutely vital and I know these funds will be well received and put to great use for the children in the local community."

For more than 20 years, Kids' Food Basket has been breaking down the barriers to healthy food access for children and families. From its flagship Sack Supper program to community-driven farming, family food provision and educational programming, Kids' Food Basket works to provide a hunger-free West Michigan for all. Meijer has been a community partner with Kids' Food Basket for many years and continues to invest food and funding toward the organization's mission throughout the year.

"At Kids' Food Basket, we believe healthy food should be accessible to all families, which is something the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give also strives for year after year," said Bridget Clark Whitney, President and Founding CEO of Kids' Food Basket. "We couldn't be more grateful for all that Meijer does for the communities it serves and for Leona's thoughtful donation choice as we all continue to pursue a hunger-free West Michigan."

Beyond the tournament's $1.25 million donation to Simply Give and additional $25,000 to Kids' Food Basket, the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic also set attendance records with more than 70,000 spectators and 1,300 volunteers throughout the week.

"With attendance up 25 percent from last year, the Meijer LPGA Classic continues to make a greater impact year after year in correlation with helping stock the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "We're grateful for our communities, suppliers and nonprofit partners who live by our mission and we look forward to another successful tournament next year."

To view the 2023 tournament highlight reel, click here.

The 10th annual Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will be June 10-16, 2024.

