Meijer Supports Midwest Communities with $4 Million in Simply Give Hunger Relief Donations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Midwest communities facing unique hunger challenges, Meijer has committed to donating $4 million to food banks and pantries across the company's six-state footprint through its Simply Give hunger relief program.

One element of this effort will be donations made to eight food banks with the size and infrastructure to impact a significant number of Midwest neighbors in need. Those food bank partners include Dare to Care Foodbank (Louisville, KY), Feeding America East Wisconsin, Feeding America West Michigan, Gleaners Community Foodbank of Southeast Michigan, Gleaners Community Foodbank of Indiana, Greater Chicago Food Depository, Greater Cleveland Food Bank, and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

"We understand the communities we serve are facing unique challenges right now, and while we cannot solve them alone, that will not stop us from expanding our Simply Give hunger relief efforts to help our neighbors in need," said Hank Meijer, Executive Chairman. "We are humbled to be able to make these donations and know they will have a significant impact in the fight against hunger throughout the Midwest."

Hunger relief is the retailer's lead philanthropic focus. Earlier this year, its Simply Give hunger relief program reached the incredible milestone of $100 million donated to food pantries since its inception in 2008.

Meijer customers interested in partnering with the retailer in the fight against hunger in their communities can add a $10 Simply Give donation card to their order during their next shopping trip. The cards are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry partner in the store's community.

Additionally, from Nov. 23-29, Meijer will donate the equivalent of one meal to Simply Give food pantry partners for every customer who purchases Meijer brand, Frederik's by Meijer, True Goodness by Meijer, or Purple Cow food items. Up to 4 million meals will be donated to Simply Give food pantry partners due to this collective effort.*

*Exclusions to this promotion include Meijer brand general merchandise, including drugs, pet, and consumables products, Fresh from Meijer, and Penny Smart items. One meal equates to 25 cents. Meal calculation is based on the approximate average cost of a meal from select food pantry partners across the Meijer footprint.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

