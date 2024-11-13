Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 2024 Champion Lilia Vu Chooses The Other Way Ministries for $25,000 Special Donation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it's making a $25,000 donation to The Other Way Ministries in Grand Rapids on behalf of 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Champion Lilia Vu.

This donation follows the tournament achieving a record-setting $2 million fundraising goal and supports a tradition started in 2021 to support a hunger relief program of the champion's choice. 2023 Champion Leona Maguire, 2022 Champion Jennifer Kupcho, and 2021 Champion Nelly Korda chose to give the surprise $25,000 donation to Grand Rapids-based Kids' Food Basket.

"We are humbled and honored to support local organizations like The Other Way, which plays a crucial role in addressing hunger at the community level, ensuring families receive the resources they need right where they live," said Melissa Conway, Director of Community Partnerships & Giving at Meijer. "Supporting these organizations is essential to strengthening our neighborhoods and creating lasting change. Thank you, Lilia, for helping us extend our commitment to enriching lives in the communities we serve."

Vu chose The Other Way Ministries because the organization supports a key neighborhood in the Grand Rapids community. The pantry was also a highlight for LPGA Pro Brittany Lang, who visited the pantry with Meijer Executive Chairman Hank Meijer during the week of the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic.

"The Other Way serves a niche community right in the heart of Grand Rapids experiencing high levels of food insecurity," said Lilia. "This pantry decision was a no-brainer, knowing it will help The Other Way feed more families in need."

The Other Way Ministries is a community-focused organization dedicated to serving Grand Rapids residents of the city's west side. Founded in 1967, the organization aims to empower individuals and families through various programs that address basic needs, education, and community development. One of their core offerings is a robust food assistance program, which includes a client-choice food pantry that allows families to select items based on their preferences, a Community Market that offers fresh produce, and food distribution events to address hunger and nutritional needs.

Meijer has been a community partner with The Other Way Ministries for many years and continues to invest food and funding toward the organization's mission throughout the year with its Simply Give hunger relief program.

"We are incredibly grateful for this donation from Lilia on behalf of Meijer," said Scott Bloem, executive director of The Other Way Ministries. "The Meijer Simply Give program has helped us in many ways, including helping our neighbors get through some tough times over the years. Five years ago, we saw about 150 visitors every month. In 2023, we saw over 900 [people] a month. We know the need remains at an all-time high so we couldn't thank Meijer enough for this blessing."

The 11th Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is set for June 12-15, 2025. For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com

To view the 2024 Meijer Simply Give impact video, click here.

About the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give:

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female players in the world for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich. In partnership with Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, this premier golf tournament combines world-class competition with community giving through the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest. As one of the top LPGA tournaments for families and food enthusiasts, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give represents both elite competition and its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community. For more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com and follow the tournament on Instagram and X at @MeijerLPGA.

SOURCE Meijer