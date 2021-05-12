Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Returns this Summer

"The Meijer LPGA Classic has become a summer tradition for numerous families and its cancellation last year was one of many necessary sacrifices our community made in the battle against COVID-19," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We're excited for its return this year, despite the changes, because it helps our food pantry partners through the Simply Give program."

There will be 5,000 tickets per day available to the general public – roughly one-third of its traditional capacity – in alignment with State guidelines and precautions around the ongoing pandemic. However, the recently updated State mandate did not provide enough time to include its three-day Grand Taste food event, but it will return in future tournaments. New, this year, the tournament will have limited seated concessions areas on course with fare from local restaurants and breweries.

Single day tickets will cost $10 apiece and will be sold online on a first come, first served basis; weekly grounds passes will not be available this year. An announcement providing more details on ticket purchases will be made in the coming days.

"Despite these challenges, we remain committed to Simply Give and our food pantry partners who are working diligently each day to help a growing number of families in the communities we serve," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "Together, we can still make a difference."

Tournament officials continue to monitor all federal, state and local public health guidelines as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent changes in State guidelines allowed tournament officials to finalize planning, and increased vaccination rates will allow more events to be conducted throughout the summer months.

More information on the seated concessions with local partners will be provided in the coming weeks.

"As a company that has been on the frontline of the pandemic, we are pleased that increased vaccination rates have put us in a position where we can conduct this great event, even with fewer spectators," Rick Keyes said. "We encourage everyone who has not received a vaccine and is able to receive one to take that important step, which will ensure our state can return to normal as quickly as possible."

The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2019 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give and, despite its cancellation in 2020, Meijer donated an additional $1.1 million to the program. In total, the Meijer LPGA Classic has generated more than $6.3 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

