Meijer More Than Doubled Team Member Enrollment in its Education Programs Since Enhancing with Free College Tuition Benefit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today that enrollment in its education programs more than doubled since strengthening them last year with a free tuition benefit to help team members obtain an associate or bachelor's degree.

"Our team members are core to our success, and by investing in them with these leading education benefits, we're providing a path to help them achieve their educational goals," said Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer. "We're pleased to see so many team members taking advantage of these benefits not only because it enriches them but also because of the positive ripple effect it has on our communities."

Meijer education benefits include:

Free tuition: This program provides free undergraduate education for all team members, including a free English language learners program, or associate or bachelor's degree, offered through five online universities. Participating schools include Colorado State University Global, University of Maryland Global Campus, Walden University , Western Governor's University and Purdue University Global.



Any team member may choose to enroll in the free education program, which includes direct billing to Meijer, so team members don't need to pay upfront and submit for tuition reimbursement later.



In addition to retail careers, there are more than 40 eligible fields of study for Meijer team members to pursue, such as marketing, computer science and criminal justice. Additionally, the program offers EdAssist academic coaches to advise participating team members on a path forward, from determining which degree would be the most beneficial for an individual to deciding on a field of study, as well as 10 hours of free tutoring.





If team members prefer to go to a higher education institution that is not part of the free tuition program, they can still be reimbursed for part of their tuition. Meijer increased tuition reimbursement for all accredited institutions last year to a year for all team members. The increased amount is applicable to all schools under the retailer's current policy for tuition and certificate reimbursement. Scholarship opportunities: Meijer and the Meijer Foundation offer multiple scholarship opportunities for team members and their families. Last month, Meijer announced a new scholarship opportunity for all team members and their families in partnership with Davenport University . The Meijer Gold Education Scholarship offers all Meijer team members up to $8,000 a year, and all Meijer spouses and children up to age 29 a family scholarship up to $6,500 a year. This scholarship can be used in conjunction with the retailer's tuition reimbursement benefit. This is an addition to the Fred and Lena Meijer Scholarship, organized by the Meijer Foundation, which awards multiple $5,000 and $10,000 scholarships a year to Meijer team members and their family members.

After learning about the free tuition benefit from his wife, who works in a Meijer corporate role, Alex Johnson decided to make a career change and join the team at the company's Bridge Street Market location.

"I wanted to make a career change and become a business analyst; however, I realized I would need to complete a bachelor's degree in order to pursue that path," said Johnson, who graduated from Michigan State University in 2018 with a two-year certificate. "Working for a company that invests in its employees in this way is very empowering and motivating. The financial investment Meijer is making in my education gives me the freedom to grow and create a better future for myself and my family."

As a result of the retailer's efforts to strengthen its education partnerships and improve its education benefits, engagement in the offerings exceed industry benchmarks by 30 percent.

"We care about the communities we serve and that ultimately begins with our team members," said Keith Morrison, Vice President of Total Rewards for Meijer. "We believe our education benefits provide substantial value to our team members not only because they promote success, but they also remove financial and technological roadblocks that many of them previously faced. Community members looking for an employer that will support their higher education goals should consider joining Meijer either full- or part-time."

The high cost of college made it feel out of reach to Thomas Kubasiak until he learned about the tuition reimbursement program at Meijer. The General Merchandise Inventory Coordinator at the Battle Creek, Mich. Meijer dove right into school at Kellogg Community College and expects to earn his associate degree in accounting this December. He also completed his bachelor's degree in business administration at Purdue University Global last year.

"The tuition reimbursement program made it possible for me to achieve some of the career goals I had made for myself years ago. Personally, I would not have gone back to school without it," Kubasiak said. "I would encourage my fellow team members to consider the educational assistance opportunities (at Meijer), especially if costs have stopped them from pursuing future education. I am very grateful for this program and the opportunities it has provided for me."

Those looking for a new career opportunity should consider applying for an open position at Meijer: https://jobs.meijer.com.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

