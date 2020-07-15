Meijer Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

This recognition comes from the 2020 Disability Equality Index (DEI), which is a unique, joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). It measures key performance indicators across organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity.

"We appreciate the continued recognition of our journey toward creating environments that make all people feel welcomed, supported and meaningfully engaged," said Timothy Williams, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion. "Our Meijer Disability Awareness & Advocacy Group (mDAAG) team members deserve much of the credit for our continuous innovation in this space. They inspire all of us to constantly push ourselves to do more."

This year's recognition comes on the heels of the retailer's announcement of its partnership with Aira to provide free service to blind and low vision customers in its stores – an effort championed by the Meijer mDAAG team member resource group.

The mission of mDAAG is to advance the company's commitment to respecting and valuing diversity and inclusion by serving as a resource and liaison for all team members on issues of disability inclusion and equality. In addition to the recent partnership with Aira, mDAAG has championed many other innovations in Meijer stores and throughout the company.

"The best way to attract, retain and grow talent with disabilities is to create an accessible, inclusive workplace," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "This year's top scoring Disability Equality Index companies are demonstrating their commitment to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI, recognizing that there's still room for improvement."

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 253 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy, and disability advocacy. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org

