Meijer Offers Back-to-School Teacher Coupon for Third Consecutive Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Meijer announced back-to-school savings of 15 percent on school and home office equipment for teachers. Additionally, the retailer is expanding the coupon's savings for a limited time to include additional categories like kids' apparel, through Sept. 4.

Top view of child surrounded by school supplies, writing in notebook.

On average, teachers' spending on their classrooms continues to increase drastically each year. According to new surveys conducted by Adopt A Classroom , teachers spent an average of $860 on school supplies out of pocket during the 2022-2023 school year, up 14 percent from an average of $750 in 2021.

"Our goal is to provide the best value to help everyone start the school year off right. Teachers are spending significant amounts of their own money to prepare their classrooms, and parents are also spending more this time of year to get kids ready for the new school year," said Karen Langeland, Vice President of Merchandising for Meijer. "As a one-stop shop, we're happy to bring an extra level of convenience for both teachers and parents to be able to pick up everything they need during their weekly grocery trip."

Through Sept. 4, Meijer is offering an expanded version of its year-long coupon that applies the 15 percent discount to extra categories essential to supporting teachers' family budgets. These extra categories include kids' apparel and cleaning supplies.

Meijer will continue to offer a 15 percent coupon on school supplies and home office products for teachers through the end of the school year.

"Spending continues throughout the school year as teachers restock their classrooms and determine what their students need, so we decided to extend the school supply discount again this year on items we know teachers will need to replenish," Langeland added.

Teachers can get the discount, in the form of a paper coupon, by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply. Teachers can take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one any time they return to Meijer.

