Meijer Opens New Ohio Supercenter in Bainbridge Township

New store brings value and one-stop shopping to former Geauga Lake amusement park site

AURORA, Ohio, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer opened a new 159,000-square-foot supercenter in Northeast Ohio today, bringing value and one-stop shopping to customers in Bainbridge Township. The new store is located at 7300 Aurora Road in Aurora, on the site of the former Geauga Lake amusement park.

Meijer opened a new 159,000-square-foot supercenter in Northeast Ohio today, bringing value and one-stop shopping to customers in Bainbridge Township.

Known for its fresh grocery selection and unbeatable value, Meijer offers an expansive farm-fresh produce section as well as an extensive deli and meat department and a full array of specialty, national brand, and Meijer-branded grocery items. The new Meijer supercenter also features a full-service pharmacy as well as general merchandise, including baby and pet departments, apparel, beauty care, floral departments, and garden centers.

"As a family company that's been serving Midwest customers for more than 90 years, we are honored to be able to continue bringing value and convenience to more Northeast Ohio customers," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "We understand that value is more important now than ever before, and we will continue working to ensure that Meijer customers are getting the best prices on quality items in one easy stop."

The new supercenter offers time-saving digital shopping solutions, including Shop & Scan, which allows shoppers to scan barcodes via the Meijer mobile app and bag their items as they shop to make checkout more expedient. The store also features deep discounts on surplus food via the Flashfood app, convenient shopping through Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup services, and mPerks rewards to help customers earn on every dollar spent.

The Bainbridge Township store will offer Meijer customers' favorite brands, including Frederik's by Meijer and True Goodness. These exclusive labels offer store brand value combined with high-quality product offerings unique to the retailer. Frederik's by Meijer, the retailer's premium brand, delivers authentic and innovative flavors in the spirit of its namesake, Fred Meijer, across dozens of product lines. True Goodness offers consciously crafted products free from more than 100 ingredients, making everyday choices healthier and more accessible.

Meijer Store Director Drew Manning and his team welcomed customers into the store with a round of applause when the doors opened at 6 a.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting event. Meijer demonstrated its support of the community by making $30,000 in donations to three local organizations, which received checks for $10,000 each during the store's opening week: Kenston School District, Bainbridge Civic Club and the Aurora Schools Foundation.

"Our new store team is grateful for the opportunity to serve Bainbridge Township, and they're already working hard to do that," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We look forward to serving our neighbors every day and becoming a valued part of the community."

Meijer donates at least 6 percent of its net profit to Midwest communities annually, and each of its stores works with local food banks and pantries to help fight hunger. Since 2008, the retailer's Simply Give program has generated more than $100 million for its food pantry partners throughout the Midwest. The Bainbridge Township store's first Simply Give partner is Chagrin Falls Park Community Center.

Continuing the retailer's ongoing efforts to ensure accessibility for all customers, the stores feature new, larger, height-adjustable changing tables in the family restrooms to provide added convenience and dignity for customers with disabilities and their caregivers. As in all Meijer stores, the new supercenter offers free access to Aira, an app-based service that provides live navigation assistance to blind and low-vision customers using the camera on their smartphones.

Meijer opened its first store in Ohio in 1981. Meijer employs more than 14,000 team members statewide at 59 stores, along with the retailer's distribution and manufacturing facilities in Tipp City.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer